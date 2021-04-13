Let’s start – OA Sport

Click here to update your live broadcast

The match Davidovic Fukina 1-0. Another good first.

40-30 good straight from the Spaniard 1-0 ball.

30-30 on tape, introduction by Davidovich Fukina

30-15 Steccata dell’azzurro, then good before serving Iberia.

0-15 Sassata di Berrettini from baseline

It starts, we need DAVIDOVICH FOKINA!

16.15 victory for both means the best result of their Monte Carlo careers. For the Iberians, this is the first time in the principality, while Matteo made his debut in 2019, losing in the first round to Grigor Dimitrov 7-5 6-4.

16.11 Davidovich Fokina and Berrettini take the field at this moment, and the exchanges will soon start warming up

16.10 Spain’s Alejandro Davidovic Fukina comes from a convincing match against Alex de Minor, who lost in two sets.

16.05 The Romanian returned to the field nearly two months later, when he was stopped due to an abdominal injury sustained against Karen Khachanov. The Beritini match is the fourth and final game today at the central stadium, with Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas now defeating Aslan Karatsev by two sets.

16.00 Good evening everyone and welcome to LIVE LIVE by Matteo Berrettini-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a valid challenge for the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Montecarlo.

14.30 Welcome again. The match between Tsitsipas and Russian Karatsev is about to begin. In the end it will be up to Matteo Perettini.

9.20 Good morning. The match between Matteo Perettini and Davidovic Fukina will be 4:00 pm at the Rainier III Stadium.

Berrettini-Davidovich Fokina, Masters1000 Montecarlo: program, schedule, TV, streaming

Masters1000 Montecarlo: Matteo Berrettini Scoreboard. A good chance to go to the Romans

Hello everyone and welcome to LIVE LIVE by Matteo Berrettini-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a valid challenge for the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. As for the cyanosis, it is to return to the field in singles after stopping due to an abdominal injury that I suffered Karen Khachanov In the third round of the past Australian Open.

An illness thus denied the match against the Greek Stefanos Tsetsipas, Who then went to the semi-finals and was also defeated Rafa Nadal. The strange thing is that the principality draw in the quarter-finals provides an opportunity for salvation for the Romans. The two are in the same portion of the board and therefore could play the missed match in February. But between words and deeds there is the sea, in this case two games: And in today’s premiere against Iberian Matteo he will first have to test his physical conditions after nearly two months of absence and return to Cagliari with his brother Jacopo, where he was stopped in the semifinals.

The number 58 in the world will definitely not want to play the role of assistant. The Spaniard beat Alex de Minor in one of only four matches that ended yesterday, marred by rain; In 2021, he did not collect great results, He won only two consecutive victories at the French Open in Montpellier with Bernabe Zapata Miralas and Hubert Horkach. Today is their first clash, because success means writing the best result of their careers at Monte Carlo.

OA Sport brings you a live broadcast of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, valid for the second round of the Masters 1000 in Montecarlo. The fourth match is slated to be at Rainier III Central Stadium starting at 11:00, so it won’t start before 15:00. Good fun!

Photo: La Presse