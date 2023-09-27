Amazon Prime Gaming: October 2023 free games revealed for subscribers

So Amazon’s subscription service dedicated to video games continues to prove to be very rich, with a new batch of interesting titles also arriving in October 2023. Let’s see what they are:

In short, it’s a good month for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, and it should also be noted that the different titles are indicated with the store or platform from which they can be redeemed when they are distributed.

It’s certainly among the more straightforward titles Ghostwire: Tokyoa first-person horror-action game from Tango Gameworks that takes place in the Japanese capital, but other titles can also be particularly interesting.

In addition to the games in question, additional rewards for subscribers are also planned for October 2023, such as additional content for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, as well as other rewards for Fall Guys and Pokémon GO.