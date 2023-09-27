Amazon Prime Gaming: October 2023 free games revealed for subscribers

Amazon New mandate announced for free games Provided to service subscribers Prime Gaming in a month October 2023with 7 games on the way, among which Ghostwire: Tokyo is particularly noteworthy.
So Amazon’s subscription service dedicated to video games continues to prove to be very rich, with a new batch of interesting titles also arriving in October 2023. Let’s see what they are:
- Grund (Amazon Games) – October 5
- Ghostwire: Tokyo (Epic Games Store) – October 5
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – Deluxe Edition (GOG) – October 12
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (GOG) – October 12
- The Textorcist (GOG) – October 19
- Golden Light (Epic Games Store) – October 19
- Super Adventure Hand (Amazon Games) – October 26
Rich month
In short, it’s a good month for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers, and it should also be noted that the different titles are indicated with the store or platform from which they can be redeemed when they are distributed.
It’s certainly among the more straightforward titles Ghostwire: Tokyoa first-person horror-action game from Tango Gameworks that takes place in the Japanese capital, but other titles can also be particularly interesting.
In addition to the games in question, additional rewards for subscribers are also planned for October 2023, such as additional content for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, as well as other rewards for Fall Guys and Pokémon GO.
