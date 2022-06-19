new home. Indulgence and choices. Play VIVO X80 Pro – Andrea Galeazzi

Stuff is because I found a robotic home for the house but it’s poorly designed, with little integration between the different systems and many inconsistencies. Choices because all of these problems must be resolved before moving on to us (also thanks to the great help that will come from one of you) and integrate everything according to the KNX standard. Technology should be at our service, not the other way around! I show you what I’m talking about in a video shot with the Vivo X80.

Weight and volume 164.6 x 75.3 x 9.1 mm

215 grams The operating system Android 12, Funtouch 12 storage 256 GB Show 6.78 inches

1440 x 3200 pixels

room 50 MP f / 1.6

Front 32 MP Soc and RAM Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm)

RAM 12 GB Network HSPA 42.2 / 5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G battery 4700 mAh

Why am I talking about him absurdity? Why Homepage I really like him and also appreciate the fact that he really was home automation Departure. The problem, however, is the “how”. Let’s talk about two or more Separate systems do not communicate with each other, bad because that means more apps need to be in place to give commands to different things. Also bad because the technology used is not quite new and for example the touch screens that act as a control center for alarm and other things are about to become unusable. Really unresponsive and frustrating to use. They will have to change.

Another example of nonsense as you can see in the video is Taken, poorly designed Because they are arranged in a way that makes no sense in relation to the furniture. I’m talking, for example, of all those hidden between the bed and the wall and then nothing where, in a logical order, the desk (near the window and the light) would go, or the TV antenna socket located in only a wall large enough to accommodate a wardrobe and absent from what is understood at first glance First it is perfect for TV.

In short, there are many things that must be changed to live in a comfortable and functional environment. to remember A few days ago when we talked about ISE in Barcelona Where did I tell you about all the novelties presented to home automation? Then I said that many of the new companies had made products that were super smart, designed and interesting, but I was afraid, being small and small companies, about their reliability over the years in terms of support, help and possible alternatives. Now I think I found a way to solve this problem, I will also choose solutions from different companies but as long as they are all under KNX Standard. This will guarantee me a fully integrated and reliable system over time, but above all when I have to replace something, it will allow me to do it also with devices from other companies that are produced to the same standard.

Help, great help, for all this project will come from Dario, an expert in the sector who contacted me to introduce himself to this adventure after seeing the previous video. We’ll keep you posted, this is just the beginning and we hope it’s all useful to you!