Alfa Romeo celebrates its first victory in the Mille Miglia

A tribute to the past – They are called Alfa Romeo Giulia H Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport the new Limited copies In honor of the 6C 1500 Super Sport driven by Giuseppe Campari and Giulio Ramponi for its victory in the 1928 Mille Miglia, held from 31 March to 1 April. For Alfa Romeo, it was the first of 11 Mille Miglia victories, an unbeaten record. It will be available globally in total 400 units (275 for Giulia and 175 for Stelvio).

No mechanical news – Technically, there are no changes compared to the standard Quadrifoglio. So, under the hood we find 2.9 V6 Biturbo da 520 CV It is mated to a ZF automatic gearbox and mechanical self-locking differential, with an Akrapovic exhaust.

outside – Aesthetically Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport It features a new four-leaf clover logo with a black background and extensive use of carbon, a material we find on the roof (optional for the Giulia), in the grille and on the rear-view mirror caps. The sporty five-slot alloy wheels, 19-inch for the Giulia and 21-inch for the Stelvio, have been polished with new black brake calipers. Three colors are available: Etna Tri-Coat Red, Vulcano Black Metallic, and Alpha White (available on Giulia).

inside of – inside Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport Red and 3D Carbon appear for the first time on the dashboard, center tunnel and door panel. The front headrests feature red embroidery of the Super Sport logo and the car’s progressive number in black. The steering wheel is covered in leather and Alcantara with contrasting black stitching and carbon fiber inserts.