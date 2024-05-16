In outfit at the gym in the latest Instagram photo

The last post was a picture in the mirror Camila Giorgi Before the case related to tax crimes escalates she is under investigation and her retirement becomes official. It is an image in the mirror, of her wearing her training uniform in the gym, until the last image, when the case seems to be shrinking and she herself has assigned her lawyer to defend and represent her.

About the fact that he was in United State There were no doubts, even before the lawyers explained that he was abroad due to “disagreements with his family.” Then the latest photos on Instagram dispelled any doubt: in the last few hours he posted two stories, the first from LoveShackFancy, a chain with several outlets in the United States, then sweets and a drink bearing the logo of Bird Bakery, an American company. Pastry shop and café. In the next two shots (there are three photos in total) the desserts and drinks highlight the logo of Bird Bakery, a pastry shop and café that exists only on the outside.

Investigation

Disagreements with family members, wanting to break away from tennis, and stopping to think. But Camila Giorgi will soon be back in Italy, she is not a fugitive: she just needs to get away from tennis and her family. She will clarify everything with the IRS even if she is investigated in multiple proceedings. This is what her lawyers, Federico Marini and Christian Carmelo Nicotra, explained regarding the absence of the Italian-Argentine tennis player. “There is no intention to evade responsibilities, Camila Giorgi will soon return to Italy” and in any case, they say, “the tax authorities have nothing to do” with her decision to retire from professional sport. “She had been working on its development for several months: even after Covid, Camila thought it would gradually slow down, and she had difficulty coping with the pressures of competitive activity,” they further explain. While “the expulsion from Calenzano’s residence is temporary and is due to a difference of opinion within the family, and the desire to take a break to decide how to organize one’s life after abandoning competitive activity.” Now Camilla Giorgi is abroad while problems arise with the tax authorities in Italy.

Tax investigations

Her retirement from tennis was discovered when the financial police were trying to serve her a document and notice Concluding the investigations of the Prato Prosecution Office on charges of omitting tax returns for the year 2016 and tax evasion. It’s not the only tax crime lawsuit the athlete has been involved in. Due to failure to submit tax returns for 2013 and 2014, the Prato court acquitted her in December “because the act did not constitute a crime.” She was accused of evading Irbev in the amount of 336 thousand euros in 2013 and in the amount of 410 thousand euros in 2014.. Furthermore, in 2015, the tennis player was charged with the same crime in a recently initiated trial. Other investigations relate to further years of failure to return income tax returns “which – say the champion’s lawyers – – who is busy traveling around the world to participate in tournaments and competitive activities – delegated to her father, who would not have relied on professionals in the management accounting sector.” Giorgi’s earnings are known. With the tax authorities, “there is nothing to hide; they are tournament trophies, and they can be easily traced.” The problem, say the lawyers, is that mistakes were made during Camilla’s absence. He instructed his closest family members who, however, had made serious mistakes” and “by the time we were able to assess the situation, it was already too late and it was not possible to address everything.”

