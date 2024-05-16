Renewable energy record in 2023, nuclear energy is increasingly declining

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, renewable energy sources set new records in 2023. The share of fossil fuels, especially nuclear fuels, is decreasing

Record of renewable energy sources and nuclear declines To understand this, it is enough to read it Amber’s latest report, Think tank Which deals with energy transmission. Ember experts highlighted how renewables broke new records in 2023. Globally, they met more than 30% of energy demand in 2023, with just over 60% coming from fossil fuels. But what is even more surprising is the decline of nuclear power.

Nuclear energy now covers less than 10% of global energy demand

But the data shows more important concerns Nuclear power: now covers less than 10% of total demand. Which makes the debate in Italy about the return of energy from fission seem even more contradictory.

This was partly because France alone continued to believe in nuclear power as a major source of energy, despite a 12-year delay in completing the Flamanville power station (in Normandy), which was supposed to be the reference model for France. EPR technology is new and partly because the right-wing government wants to focus on it Small reactors, the effectiveness of which has not yet been proven (There is no such plant active worldwide yet.)

In the field of renewable energy sources, solar energy reached new records last year while wind activity slowed

Returning to the Amber study, it must be said that the increase in wind and solar energy has not only caused a decline in energy production from fossil sources (which otherwise would have risen by 22% last year), but But it also prevented 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide from being added to the atmosphere.

In essence, the plan according to which the transformation process is proceeding is leaning more and more in favor of “green” sources: this is also evident in the fact that all over the world in the past year Double the generation of new solar energy compared to that generated by coal. The share of PV in the global mix thus rose to 5.6% of the total (compared to 4.8% in 2022), while the share of wind remained stable at 7.8%.

Data only confirms the trend in recent years. It is important that renewable energy sources have reached new records despite the adverse weather conditions. last year, Long periods of drought have affected the contribution of hydropower Less favorable winds slowed down wind power.

But the most important figure concerns nuclear power, whose contribution to the global mix continues to decline, giving the green light to renewables. Again, this is a uniform trend: the share of nuclear power in the global commercial electricity mix has fallen by almost half compared to the mid-1990s.

Contribution of nuclear power to energy demand in 2022 (latest data available) declines by 4%: particularly rising in China (growing by 3%) While the decline in the rest of the world reached 5%. The Meloni government has been warned.

