January 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amazing victory with two goals in the 95th and 97th minutes!

Amazing victory with two goals in the 95th and 97th minutes!

Mirabelle Hunt January 20, 2022 2 min read

Leicester (UK) – With an amazing comeback in full recovery, Antonio Conte, Tottenham player He beats Leicester 3-2 and takes three gold points in the standings. One of them was decisive Burgoyne strut (Joined ten minutes from the end) in full recovery. The race was exciting and fun, right from the start. Conte’s men leave strong and Close to recording on two occasions with Harry Kane: The first attempt is rejected, while the second attempt is printed on the bar. Lucas Moura made himself dangerous at 20 with a shot that Schmeichel rejected, while Sanchez (two minutes later) touched the vertical post. Leicester suffer, but the first goal ball hits: Dhaka beat Lloris in the 24th minute. Spurs react and equalize before the break: Kane, after a personal action, unloads a fireball behind Schmeichel.

Leicester – Tottenham, match report and statistics

Bergwijn show, Conte wins

In the second half, the game is more balanced. Leicester are close to the top with Maddison (a big rejection by Lloris), so it’s Spurs to create a fantastic opportunity with Tanganga (stopped by Schmeichel). Fifteen minutes after the end, the owners of the land took the initiative. Madison, with a dirty bullet, beats the first guest. game over? No way. Conte throws Bergwijn into battle Who, in full recovery, turned the score: first he equalized in the 96th minute, then after a minute he scored the last goal for Tottenham 3-2 on the counterattack.

See also  11 countries, including France, sign a joint statement against the UK's responses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Benitez’s original sin at Everton: The announced end of a manager considered ‘past’

January 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Australian Open: Matteo Berrettini in the third round. Now the challenge with Carlos Alcaraz

January 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

outside the German Cup

January 19, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Green lane with ‘do-it-yourself’ platforms, Austria changes the rules

January 20, 2022 Samson Paul
4 min read

Quirinalo, Letta: ‘We have no name’. M5s: ‘Drake Palazzo is in Chiki’ – Politics

January 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Warning risk of energy poverty retirees

January 20, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Valeria Marini accuses Sully Sorge of “You pushed me!” / A brawl broke out, it’s a brawl!

January 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese