Amazing victory with two goals in the 95th and 97th minutes!

Leicester (UK) – With an amazing comeback in full recovery, Antonio Conte, Tottenham player He beats Leicester 3-2 and takes three gold points in the standings. One of them was decisive Burgoyne strut (Joined ten minutes from the end) in full recovery. The race was exciting and fun, right from the start. Conte’s men leave strong and Close to recording on two occasions with Harry Kane: The first attempt is rejected, while the second attempt is printed on the bar. Lucas Moura made himself dangerous at 20 with a shot that Schmeichel rejected, while Sanchez (two minutes later) touched the vertical post. Leicester suffer, but the first goal ball hits: Dhaka beat Lloris in the 24th minute. Spurs react and equalize before the break: Kane, after a personal action, unloads a fireball behind Schmeichel.
Leicester – Tottenham, match report and statistics
Bergwijn show, Conte wins
In the second half, the game is more balanced. Leicester are close to the top with Maddison (a big rejection by Lloris), so it’s Spurs to create a fantastic opportunity with Tanganga (stopped by Schmeichel). Fifteen minutes after the end, the owners of the land took the initiative. Madison, with a dirty bullet, beats the first guest. game over? No way. Conte throws Bergwijn into battle Who, in full recovery, turned the score: first he equalized in the 96th minute, then after a minute he scored the last goal for Tottenham 3-2 on the counterattack.
