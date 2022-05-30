This is why the PS4 and Xbox One releases have been canceled – Nerd4.life

During the AMA (short for Ask Me Anything) on ​​the official Discord server for Gotham KnightsExecutive Producer Fleur Marty made it clear I Reasons behind the decision Delete PS4 and Xbox One versions From the game, which will only land on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Gotham Knights was originally announced in the summer of 2020 for both current and legacy platforms. However, a few weeks ago, in conjunction with the publication of the gameplay video starring Nightwing and Red Hood, WB Games revealed that the game will no longer arrive on PS4 and Xbox One.

The former executive producer of WB Games Montreal explained that adapting the game for both older and current-generation consoles would have prevented the team from accessing Hope the quality levelHence the painful decision to cancel the PS4 and Xbox One versions.



Gotham Knights

“Given the size and scope of Gotham Knight, we had to prioritize and focus our efforts on bringing the game to a satisfactory level of quality for the current generation.Marty said.

“We totally understand that this is annoying for players who don’t yet own a current generation console, and believe me, we didn’t take this decision lightly, but ultimately we wanted to focus on making a game we can really be proud of.”

Before leaving, we remind you that Gotham Knights will be available starting from October 25. To stay on this topic, we recently learned that the game will not support dubbing and subtitles in Russian, while a few days ago the developers responded to criticism about Batgirl and its obstruction.