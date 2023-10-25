Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1: The mod is available to upscale the resolution up to 4K

The first version of MGSResolotuionPatch is available for download modern Which allows you to adjust the accuracy PC versions of Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 From Metal Gear Master Collection Volume 1, with the ability to switch from native resolution to 720p 1080p, 1440p, or 2160p.

The collection created by Konami immediately received a barrage of negative reviews on Steam, with many users complaining that the PC version of the second and third chapters of the series offered the old 720p resolution, like the remastered 2011 versions, which were poorly upscaled to 1080p, in addition To other significant disadvantages, such as the lack of graphics options, the possibility of limiting the frame rate, bugs and crashes.

To get around the problem, some modders solved it by simply modifying the game’s .exe file, a process that can be difficult for less experienced people. Fortunately, it comes to the rescue MGSResolutionPatchwhich specifically allows you to change the resolution as you wish.

Obviously, since this is an amateur job, you may encounter different issues Graphical problems. In particular, the authors state that the increased resolution in Metal Gear Solid 2 leads to bugs in the game interface. In short, install it knowing full well that not everything may go smoothly.

If you are interested in this is the address You can download the modification, where you will also find all the necessary instructions and steps for installation.