Age of Empires 4 on console? Microsoft is working on it, but it has to figure out how to do it – Nerd4.life

In an interview with Multiplayer.it, World’s End Studio Creative Director Adam Essgreen confirmed the developers and Microsoft’s interest in creating Xbox version from age of empires 4. However, since it is a strategic process, creating a console port is not a simple process and therefore there are no concrete plans at the moment.

Before publishing our review of Age of Empires 4, Fransceso Serino had the pleasure of interviewing Quinn Duffy, one of the most important characters in Relic Entertainment and Adam Isgreen of World’s End. Interesting topics were discussed for the occasion. , such as the creative process of campaigns and the game’s entry into the esports scene, to name a few.

When asked “What can we say to console users, is Age of Empires IV coming to Xbox?” , Isgreen replied, “We’re thinking about you. Once we’re done managing the game’s launch on PC, we’ll start thinking about how to make it work. On consoles. We don’t have any final plans yet, but now is when we really start to think about it.”

This is not a real official confirmation, as there are no final plans, but at this point it is very likely that there will be an Age of Empires IV port for Xbox platforms. However, it is clear at the same time that it will take some time to adapt the strategy so that it can also be used on consoles.

Age of Empires 4 will be available from Thursday, October 28 on Steam, the Windows Store, and Xbox Game Pass for PC. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the trailer for the launch of the live event.