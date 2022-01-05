January 5, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Mario Kart 10, Xenoblade, Pikmin, and Rogue Squadron 4 in 2022, according to a leak - Nerd4.life

Mario Kart 10, Xenoblade, Pikmin, and Rogue Squadron 4 in 2022, according to a leak – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 5, 2022 1 min read

According to a leaker, in 2022 they will land on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 10 (or Mario Kart Crossroads, depending on what they decide to call it), it’s a game Xenoblade, new picmin e Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 4.

Obviously we’re talking about voices, titles that the concerned leaker heard about from their sources, but if confirmed could distinguish the new year strongly from the Japanese console hybrid, at the moment are still not particularly full of releases as you would have read in private with all 2022 games.

However, there are more details: According to the post, Mario Kart will include 10 characters from Various intellectual property, whereas Xenoblade will be primarily an episodic adventure.

As for the new Pikmin game, it will be developed by Next Level Games, the authors of Luigi’s Mansion 3, while Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 4 will be developed by Crytek.

Will this alleged leak be confirmed in the coming weeks and months? It’s still too early to say, but all the products mentioned would at least make sense judging by the success of the respective brands so far.

See also  SEGA missed out on the streak for this event - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Game Freak talks about the Switch game development problems – Nerd4.life discussed

January 5, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Goodbye WhatsApp for these smartphones, here are any of them

January 4, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

CD Projekt Red denied rumors about patch 1.5 and DLC – Nerd4.life

January 4, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Who is the person who fled South Korea to enter North Korea?

January 5, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

2022 Achievement year in US consumer technology

January 5, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

How to order and how much is it?

January 5, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Do you want to be engaged to me?” / but she …

January 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese