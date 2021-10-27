October 27, 2021

RiMS Racing, a free trial available on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox - Nerd4.life

RiMS Racing, a free trial available on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 27, 2021

RiMS . Racing Available with Free trial that it ComputerAnd PS5and PS4 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One: An excellent opportunity to experience an excellent simulation experience on two wheels developed by RaceWard Studio.

In our RiMS Racing review we talked about this racer’s ability to engage thanks to a good learning curve and many options related to bike customization.

All aspects that we will be able to experience live thanks to the extended demo, available on PC until 7.00 pm on October 27, with no time limits, and on consoles from 7.00 pm on October 29 to 7.00 pm on November 1, with Three hour deadline.

That’s not all: Nacon and RaceWard Studio also announced DLC bloody beet, which will be free for all RiMS Racing owners from October 29 to October 31 at 7 p.m. (on Steam until November 1 at 7 p.m.).

This DLC coincides with the official release of EP Reims Racing Soundtrack By The Bloody Beetroots, available on all platforms. It includes an exclusive Ducati Panigale V4 R livery and complete passenger gear in collaboration with Dainese and AGV, in colors curated by The Bloody Beetroots.

