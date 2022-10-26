October 26, 2022

Age of Empires 4 and 2 announced for Xbox Series X | S and One with release date - Nerd4.life

Age of Empires 4 and 2 announced for Xbox Series X | S and One with release date – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 26, 2022

The ad was on the air, but the official has now arrived: Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition They will go up Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. The final version of the second chapter of the Strategy series will be available on consoles starting from January 31while in Age of Empires 4, the date is 2023.

Today, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition appeared in the databases of ESRB and PEGI, the rating bodies in the United States and Europe, so anticipate the official announcement. Likewise, the Xbox Series X editions | S and One from Age of Empires 4 have also been on the air for quite some time, considering clues from the Xbox Store.

According to details on the official Xbox website, Age of Empires 4 and 2: Definitive Editions have been reworked to be played with consoles and AI has been included to help make resource management efficient and intuitive. Anyway the two games They will support mouse and keyboard Also on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. There will also be a crossover with the PC version, but it will be completely optional, due to the differences between the two platforms.

What do you think, will you play Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition on Xbox? Let us know in the comments.

