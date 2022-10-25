October 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Leak reveals free games for PS5 and PS4 in advance - Nerd4.life

Leak reveals free games for PS5 and PS4 in advance – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 26, 2022 2 min read

Through the usual Bilbel Con, a well-known leaker who has been revealing various details about the games arriving on various subscription services for a year now, we have the opportunity to find out the details about Free PS4 and PS5 games are included in the November 2022 PS Plus subscription. The list should include, as indicated, the following headings:

  • Nioh 2 – PS5 and PS4
  • Heavenly Buddies – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection – PlayStation 4

Nioh 2 is a spirit-inspired action game developed by Team Ninja. This is the second chapter of the series, easy to guess, and the last published at the moment. The game features a fast-paced combat system, lots of loot and a life-leveling system.

Heavenly Bodies is a puzzle game in which we control an astronaut who has to solve a series of problems within different space stations. There is no gravity, so we will have to climb around the environment by dragging ourselves: the control system is based on the movement of the arms and the possibility of grabbing objects and pushing us. It also supports local cooperation of players.


Celestial bodies

The LEGO Harry Potter set, on the other hand, is a set of the seven Harry Potter games in the LEGO version. Through a combination of action, platforming and construction, we can relive the adventures of a London wizard in a humorous and exhilarating style.

Tell us, what do you think of these November 2022 PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5? Would you be happy if it was confirmed?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

7 min read

Xbox Game Pass, October 2022: Games for the second half of the month for subscribers

October 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

PS Plus, Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced for November 2022, And Then – Nerd4.life

October 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Activision Blizzard, buyout in jeopardy? The question got serious – Nerd4.life

October 25, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Confusions and apologies during the response in the congregation. The opposition does not forgive the Prime Minister ‘slips’

October 26, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Ford Kuga: Escape Anticipates Redesign

October 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

From Rubens to Guercino, Baroque masterpieces at auction in New York

October 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Galaxy IC 1623 image is the latest addition to the James Webb Space Telescope

October 26, 2022 Karen Hines