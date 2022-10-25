Leak reveals free games for PS5 and PS4 in advance – Nerd4.life

Through the usual Bilbel Con, a well-known leaker who has been revealing various details about the games arriving on various subscription services for a year now, we have the opportunity to find out the details about Free PS4 and PS5 games are included in the November 2022 PS Plus subscription. The list should include, as indicated, the following headings:

Nioh 2 – PS5 and PS4

Heavenly Buddies – PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection – PlayStation 4

Nioh 2 is a spirit-inspired action game developed by Team Ninja. This is the second chapter of the series, easy to guess, and the last published at the moment. The game features a fast-paced combat system, lots of loot and a life-leveling system.

Heavenly Bodies is a puzzle game in which we control an astronaut who has to solve a series of problems within different space stations. There is no gravity, so we will have to climb around the environment by dragging ourselves: the control system is based on the movement of the arms and the possibility of grabbing objects and pushing us. It also supports local cooperation of players.



The LEGO Harry Potter set, on the other hand, is a set of the seven Harry Potter games in the LEGO version. Through a combination of action, platforming and construction, we can relive the adventures of a London wizard in a humorous and exhilarating style.

Tell us, what do you think of these November 2022 PS Plus games for PS4 and PS5? Would you be happy if it was confirmed?