Requiem is a show by Digital Foundry, the best on Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

Also comes in depth Technical analysis on video From digital foundry for A Plague’s Tale: Requiema game that completely convinced the editorial staff of the British column who considers it one”Show graphic technology From the new generation”, as well as reporting the best deals on Xbox Series X.

Reducing the frame rate from 60fps for the first chapter to 30fps for this one is definitely a step back, but it is due to a significant increase in graphics complexity, due to the adoption of a much more advanced graphics engine.

To give an example, maybe not very obvious but still important, the mice that invade the screen at different times of the game went from 5,000 present in the first chapter to 300,000 present in this new game. Start steps forward They are recorded in every technical component of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

The new chapter features larger and denser areas, a greater amount of items with more complex geometries and more advanced textures, new sets of effects and a more advanced lighting system, able to interact in a more complex way with a greater amount of objects on the screen. Character models also appear richer and more vibrant.

PS5 and Xbox Series X show a Precision 1440p native with 4K reconstruction by time resolution, while Xbox Series S starts at 900p as native resolution. On the main consoles, the graphics are set to maximum settings, with something scaled down in relation to the S-Series (ambient occlusion, vegetation), while maintaining a very close profile to the other versions.

the only The difference between Xbox Series X and PS5 found Found in performance, Microsoft’s console was able to maintain an fps target more steadily than its competition, though there were (not dramatic) drops in either case: the game runs at 30fps but on screens capable of 120 keys Hz to medium mode at 40 fps which turns VRR on and the results are great.

In individual cases of stress tests (such as stages where multiple mice appear), only Xbox Series X maintains 30 fps in this mode (with a drop in 40 fps instead) while it can drop PS5 about 20 frames per second. Also note that the Xbox Series S has slight drops, thanks to the lower resolution as well. In any case, the shows do not pose particular problems with use, and in general, A Plague Tale: Requiem has positively affected Digital Foundry. You can learn more by reading our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem.