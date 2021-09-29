September 29, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Xbox is increasingly central to Microsoft, for CEO Satya Nadella - Nerd4.life

Xbox is increasingly central to Microsoft, for CEO Satya Nadella – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 29, 2021 1 min read

X-Box And much more middle in plans Microsoft than in the past, according to CEO Satya Nadella in an interview with the Beverly Hills Code Conference.

according to NadellaIt’s true that the Xbox division has always been a part of Microsoft, but in the past it was more marginalized than it is today. The company’s CEO specified that Xbox is built on Microsoft’s cloud technologies and that’s why services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox Live are seen as essential, not only for the users they attract, but also as a way to push the cloud. (from which Microsoft generates billions of dollars in revenue).

If we want, then this is another confirmation of how to read services like those offered by Microsoft, and more specifically by Xbox, using the world of video games only as a reference is actually wrong and limited, because in reality they necessarily enter into a relationship with others. Objectives that cannot be ignored.

The fact that in the past Microsoft did not consider Xbox as central as it is today is not a mystery. How can we forget the Xbox One launch that nearly convinced the company’s top management to pull the plug on the department? Luckily Phil Spencer He turned the situation around and that danger no longer exists.

See also  Enough 10-minute WhatsApp voice messages with these methods to convert them to a text that few people know about

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

New World is currently the most played game on Steam, watch file for servers – Nerd4.life

September 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The next beta is open to everyone on Xbox, maybe even Steam – Nerd4.life

September 28, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The latest update made simulation easier – Nerd4.life

September 28, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Great cooking in 5 minutes using one method made popular thanks to this well-known ingredient

September 29, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Ndrangheta in Tuscany: “Chromium and pollutants buried even near houses under construction”

September 29, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Bimota KB4. New data revealed by homogenization – News

September 29, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Canada helps NASA launch Webb, the largest space telescope in history

September 29, 2021 Karen Hines