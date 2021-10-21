October 21, 2021

Activision Blizzard wants harassment lawsuit suspended for conflict of interest - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax October 21, 2021 1 min read

Activision Blizzard recorded Request a comment subordinate lawsuit For cases of workplace harassment and discrimination brought by the California Department of Fair Commitment and Housing (DFEH), for potential conflict of interest on the part of the prosecution.

The company’s application states that DFEH is represented by the same lawyers who previously worked with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which in turn sued Activision Blizzard, again in the context of harassment and discrimination cases. Deal. This, according to Activision Blizzard, represents a conflict of interest Which goes against California laws and for that reason has requested that the case be suspended.


Activision Blizzard

Not only that, the company has also filed another request to classify its case as “complex” legislation and in favor of Transfer to another court, more suitable to deal with a similar legal case.

We look forward to resolving the case with DFEH fairly and in an appropriate court of law. We share the EEOC and DFEH goal of ensuring a safe and inclusive workplace that rewards employees fairly and will continue to work to eliminate harassment and discrimination from our officessays a company spokesperson.

