New game coming? Luca Ward approves of our Facebook post – Nerd4.life

splinter cell Can return to the scene with new partAs we saw yesterday, you can’t miss the newsLuca Ward’s approvalHistoric hero voice actor Sam Fisher, a longtime supporter of the series’ comeback.

This time the rumors start from Tom Henderson, a journalist and leaker who has proven to be reliable in the past and is therefore considered in some considerations: According to them, the new Splinter Cell is being worked on at Ubisoft but is still in the early stages of development. . , so it may take some time before you can see it.

The idea is that the announcement could arrive in 2022, with the release coming later that same year or the following year, so we’ll have a chance to get back to the case, if confirmed.



Luca Ward is in action while dubbing Sam Fisher in Splinter Cell: Blacklist

Intriguing is Luca Ward’s reaction to this story: the actor, the true legend of Italian dubbing, was Sam Fisher’s voice Since the first chapter and has become a defining element of the series in Italy.

He has never hidden his desire to see Splinter Cell return, and has in fact also become a real source of rumors about it, as when he reported during last year’s UltraPop Festival that he was aware of a new chapter in the series that was supposed to be released in the near future.

So, it’s good to see how Ward followed up on the story and succinctly answered our “it’s about time” Posted on Facebook page Multiplayer.it just published the news yesterday of the new chapter of Splinter Cell, which got many other commenters excited. So we look forward to any news on this topic, backed by the historic voice of Sam Fisher, at this point. Remember, the final chapter of the series goes back eight years with Splinter Cell: Blacklist.