60 minutes of lessons as before

Going back to the past is one of the misses. The Schools In fact, this year, they will be able to return to classroom lessons for 60 minutes. Recovering that hour of study in the classroom lost by the epidemic, the formula of the lessons was reduced to 50 minutes. It is no small matter, especially now that there is a need to restore the learning lost in the last two years. Certified by Involvement Studies.

Early Schools, New Schedules: Early Entry for Those Who Are In Class For More Time

Time

In the classroom you all return to normal, to read in front of everyone, you do it the old fashioned way. Last year, in fact, classes were reduced to 10 minutes, in many cases, to ensure that high school students with a stumbled schedule did not leave school too late. In that sense, in fact, the day was reduced to an hour or more: classes saw all the teachers so as not to lag behind with shows, but they did it in reduced hours. To enter at 10 a.m., for example, they had 6 lessons of 5 hours or more. Not only that, but those less than ten minutes were used by high school kids, who had time to relax, keeping an eye on the screen, following from home, following the screen.





Now distance education is no longer offered and there is no need to reduce hours anymore except for isolated events. Not only that, but those lost minutes could not even be recovered without Dad: “Last year – Christina Costerelli, president of the National Association of Head Teachers in Lazio, explains – schools can restore cut-off minutes using integrated digital teaching, using online lessons. So 60 minutes is not enough to be there We are happy.Many schools, if they can do so, organize themselves in this sense.

A novelty that mainly affects high school children, most of the lessons Dad learned last year were therefore reduced, but the isolations, red areas and dazzling middle schools were reduced to ten minutes per hour. This decision is not mandated by the Ministry of Education, but by individual school councils, who, by meeting, must follow the school timetable.

The truth is, this year, high schools will have to accept the dazzling time again, and this feature is causing a stir among managers who, in fact, have to go back to the old 60-minute lessons. The dazzling of entry and exit times, in fact, in kindergartens, elementary and middle schools involve 10-15 minutes separating class attendance, but in high school it is much more elaborate.

High school students traveling on public transport and avoiding crowds are allowed 80% of the maximum capacity on buses and the metro, so the schedules should be identified in the prefectural schedule in accordance with transportation requirements. Last year, double entry at 8 and 10 with two-hour discounts was accepted across Italy. There will be no hint this year but the results will not be easy anyway.

Capital

For example, for Rome schools, and therefore for all schools in the province, the Regional School Office is considering the hypothesis of two entry-time locations, 8.00 and 9.40. However, in this way, the difference for the first and second entry is 100 minutes, i.e. two hours and 50 minutes. One decision, which was contested by the National Association of Headmasters: “It does not work and does not meet the needs of schools – condemned Rome PNA leader Mario Rusconi – precisely because it does not allow 60-minute lessons to be retrieved: it is necessary to consider them as 8 and 9 hours or as a last resort 8 and 10 hours. The definition of time bands can also be left to the autonomy of individual schools.If schedules, on the other hand, if the time for entry is confirmed at 8 and 9:40, a reduction of 50 minutes in the first 2 hours should be considered a mandatory factor, so there is no need to make up for the reduction minutes.