The United States and Japan have raised the response to climate change as a “pillar” of bilateral relations. John Kerry. The US official met with the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihite SukaAt the heart of its government agenda is policies to reduce net carbon dioxide emissions. “Japan and the United States, alarmed by the recent report of other indicators of climate change and the acceleration and reduction of government emissions, intend to turn the 1920s into a decade of decisive action. Reads a joint statement.

The US climate ambassador is continuing his official visit today to discuss the UN Climate Conference in late October. According to Kerry, this is his first official visit to Japan and his second to China since becoming US climate ambassador to the presidency. In Tokyo, Kerry also met with the Japanese Minister of the Environment. Shinjiro Koizumi. In Beijing he will meet his Chinese counterpart See Genhua With whom he will probably discuss the decarbonization calendar. To date, China expects to achieve the carbon neutral target by 2060, while countries such as the United States and Japan are committed to achieving the same goal by 2050.

