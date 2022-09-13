September 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

400 passengers were stranded on the Trenord train for hours

400 passengers were stranded on the Trenord train for hours

Noah French September 13, 2022 1 min read


A falling cable would have hit a wagon of a Lodi-bound train from Rocoredo station to San Donato Milanese. Increase passenger angst on social networks


According to the official reconstruction, just before 6.30 pm, Trenard Saronno-Lodi convoy 24161 was blocked after the shore due to a technical fault in the power line at Rocoredo station. Trains in transit were diverted to other lines of the Milanese railway yard, with some trains delayed by up to an hour.

And for several hours in Trenard users’ Facebook groups, messages of requests for information and help chased each other between those trapped in a train blocked by a fallen cable, without air conditioning and electricity, without official news. He could not go home after a day’s work at the station. Meanwhile a few minutes of delays piled up on the scoreboards. Numerous photos and videos were circulated online by travelers to report the unsettling situation.

Meanwhile, RFI technicians intervene to resolve the error. Trenord reports cancellations and changes to suburban lines S1 and S13 to Pavia and Lodi.



See also  "Stopping patents is not a magic solution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Elton John, America’s Last Concert Live on Disney+

September 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Not only 110%, but in lieu of superbonus in case of reinstatement

September 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How SABER Works, a light exoskeleton introduced by the US military

September 12, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

400 passengers were stranded on the Trenord train for hours

September 13, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Del Ayote, Renzi: ‘Managers’ salary cap has been blown up’

September 13, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Emilia Clarke talks about her work in Secret Invasion

September 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Spazio Bulgarni introduces himself to the city through an extensive program of sporting activities events in Cesena

September 13, 2022 Karen Hines