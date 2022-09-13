Elton John, America’s Last Concert Live on Disney+

‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ is the last American concert Elton John will be broadcast live on Disney+. The site announced that it will air on November 20 Elton John Live: Farewell to Dodger Stadium.

According to DeadlyAnd, a live broadcast of the last concert John want Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles It will document the pop legend’s latest American stop as part of a $30 million deal with Disney. The package includes live streaming and an already announced documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Shows and the Years That Made His Legend.





In addition to the Los Angeles show, Doc Goodbye Yellow Brick RoadCo-directed by RJ Cutler (Billie Eilish: The world is a little blurry), the singer and her husband, David Furnish, will feature unedited footage of John’s concerts over the past 50 years, as well as handwritten diaries and footage from the singer and his family. It will conclude with John’s last month of touring in Los Angeles on November 17th, 19th and 20th.

The return to Dodger Stadium is notable Elton Because it was there, in 1975, that she performed two sold-out shows for more than 100,000 fans that helped cement her legend in America, thanks to her outrageous costumes and a cameo by tennis legend Billie Jean King, who sang alongside her. Independence of Philadelphia. Photographs of the concert – the rock band’s first onstage since the Beatles played there in 1966 – taken by photographer Terry O’Neill inspired some of the biographical scenes. Rocketman.

After putting a cap on his US tour dates, John will head to Australia and New Zealand in January 2023 before embarking on a final set of European dates, including nine dates at the O2 in London. The singer is currently at #1 on the Hot Dance / Electronic Songs chart advertisement board (Dated September 10) with song hold me close Done in collaboration Britney Spears.