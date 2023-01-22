3.5 levels of shock, fear and people on the street. the situation

With a degree in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices of Palermo, then moved to Milan to work for all news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But the sport is always in collaboration with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.





























A shock Size 3.5 Posted today, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 9.38 in the area Cesenatico, in the province of Forlì-Cesena. According to data collected by INGV, the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the shock had a hypocenter at a depth of 19 km.

Earthquake in Cesenatico, fear among people

The earth continues to shake in Italy. After An earthquake woke Rome this morningA 3.1 Richter magnitude earthquake also struck the province of Forlì-Cesena on Sunday 22 January 2023.

The earthquake was clearly felt in the Cesenatico region and according to the INGV report the earthquake was 4 km from the municipality of Romagna, which recorded other earthquakes a few days ago (1.9 on the Richter scale).

There are currently no reports of damage to people or propertyBut residents of the municipality of Cesenatico poured into the street after the earthquake alert.

The earthquake was also felt in the province

According to social media, the 9.38 earthquake in the province of Forlì-Cesena was not felt only in Cesenatico. In fact, there are several reports from neighboring municipalities.

from Forli to do CesenaAnd passing by Servia, Rimini And Riccione, many municipalities clearly felt the earthquake. But currently, for Cesenatico, there is no news about the damage caused by the magnitude 3.5 earthquake.

Photo credit: iStock

“It’s short but strong,” wrote one resident on the web, while another noted that “in Forlì it was good, first a little shock and then strong.” “Even between Cesena and Servia: first noise and then tremors” is the testimony of another resident of the area, who immediately posted on social media the news of the earthquake, which lasts about 4 seconds.

Many earthquakes in Emilia

CesenaToday reports that several small earthquakes have been reported in Romagna over the past few days.

On January 17 squeeze my heart An earthquake measuring 1.5 on the Richter scale was recorded on the same day Khaleda and 1.4 Richter). Then on the 18th a Tredosio (1.7 Richter), still a squeeze my heart (1.4) and Servia (2.9), the 19th is always A Cesenatico (1.9), on January 20 a Tricks (2.4 Richter) e Vergeretto (1.6 Richter).



