January 22, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

3.5 levels of shock, fear and people on the street. the situation

Noah French January 22, 2023 2 min read

3.5 magnitude earthquake in Forlì-Cesena region, residents of Cesenatico clearly felt the tremor

Posted by:



Freelance Journalist

With a degree in Communication Sciences, he took his first steps in the sports editorial offices of Palermo, then moved to Milan to work for all news publications such as Yahoo and Virgilio Notizie. But the sport is always in collaboration with Sportmediaset and Corriere dello Sport.





A shock Size 3.5 Posted today, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 9.38 in the area Cesenatico, in the province of Forlì-Cesena. According to data collected by INGV, the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, the shock had a hypocenter at a depth of 19 km.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

“China? Consider the Kraken variant from America”

January 22, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Snow, even in the form of storms at very low altitudes, falls more abundantly; Areas concerned » ILMETEO.it

January 21, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

A cold Mediterranean cyclone remains active on Sunday with rain, thunderstorms and snow at very low elevations. Forecast « 3B Meteo

January 21, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

3.5 levels of shock, fear and people on the street. the situation

January 22, 2023 Noah French
3 min read

The most interesting and how to apply

January 22, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here is all the information on the dates and the programme

January 22, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

White meat and fish, if you suffer from this disease are forbidden: you are very risky

January 22, 2023 Karen Hines