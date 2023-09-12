September 13, 2023

Joe Biden opens impeachment inquiry against US House President

Noah French September 13, 2023

there The US House of Representatives will begin an impeachment inquiry against US President Joe Biden. This was announced by the Speaker of the House Republican Kevin McCarthy. “I do not take this decision lightly. These facts should concern all Americans,” he said.

“Today I am directing our House committee to begin a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said while speaking on Capitol Hill. “This logical next step will empower our teams to gather all the facts and answers for the American people,” he added. “This is what we want: answers. I’m sure the president will want to answer these questions and allegations,” he continued.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith will lead the inquiry.

‘Speaker’ McCarthy announced today that he will issue instructions to House committees to formally open the meeting.The investigation will focus, among other things, on the possibility that Biden benefited from business deals made by his son Hunter.. “about this Allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption It warrants further investigation by the House of Representatives. That’s why today I’m directing our committee to open a formal investigation into President Biden,” the Republican representative said. McCarthy had previously vowed not to open an investigation without a vote of the full House.

White House Replica

“House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months and have found no wrongdoing, and party officials have said so,” a White House spokesman said. “He wanted to call for a vote to open impeachment, and now he’s reversing course because he doesn’t have the necessary support. This is politics at its worst,” he added.

