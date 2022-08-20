August 20, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Political polls show the race to be the Democratic primary. Here's what the latest findings say

Political polls show the race to be the Democratic primary. Here’s what the latest findings say

Noah French August 20, 2022 3 min read

Head to head is always between Pd and FdI. in between Enrico Letta And Georgia MeloneyYesterday’s protagonists A question and answer via social media due to an interview published by the dem secretary on CNN. But the Democratic Party is a whisker ahead of Italy’s brethren these days, under the Italy umbrella because of the wrangling of the candidate list. Percentages: 24.2 vs. 24% round and round. In coalitions, however, it is the centre-right ahead of all other parties. At least that’s what a recent BiDiMedia survey published on a sample of 2107 respondents tells us.

Another Tecnè FdI survey puts it at 24.3% and Pd at 23.5%.

BiDiMedia’s question: “If you were to vote for the general election today, which of the following parties would you vote for?”.

However, as we head to the polls in a month’s time, the snap shot of a third pole with action and Italia Viva owning Draghi’s agenda has yet to fly. , really intended RensThat is The calendar 10% should be achieved. On the contrary, the parties that decided the last government in July, i.e. Lega, M5S and FI, are slowly crushing the government.

Center-right

If we were voting today, Georgia Meloni would have already set up a victory press conference. The BiDimedia survey actually puts the coalition he leads at 46.4%. 6 tenths more than the survey conducted in the first week of August. But the merit of the development does not belong to the brothers of Italy, but to the other parties of the coalition: Lega di Salvini 13.6%, of FI Berlusconi 7 percentage points, while “moderates” Dottie1.8 Connect the dots.

See also  US - Biden signs executive order guaranteeing abortion rights abroad

Center left

The Democratic Party is the first party with 24.2% of the vote. On the other hand, the Green Left Alliance is down a tenth of a point, now at 3.9%, while the minister’s civic commitment De Mayo It was 0.9%. + Europe, Creation Emma Bonino and Benedetto della Vedova The alliance continued even after the farewell Carlo Calenda, reaching 2.1% according to this survey. In practice, the number of parties in this coalition will now reach 31.1% of the vote. The center-right will beat them by 15 percentage points.

5S Movement

10 per cent of the result that the led movement is getting at the moment Giuseppe Conte. Thus reversing the downward trend of recent months. After Di Mayo’s split and the break with the Democrats, the party still has a relative majority in this assembly, albeit with fewer numbers.

The third pole

Action and Italia Viva list, born after the return Carlo Calenda With the Democratic Party, it currently does not reach results of a certain weight. Only 5.2% of those interviewed said they wanted to vote for this newborn Polo.

Italexit di comparison than 2.4%. They decrease to 1%. Alternative to Italy Adenolfi and under the percentage point Union Popolare, a list uniting various far-left organizations. 0.8% stable in sovereign and popular Italy – B.C Rizzo.

“Model Ursula”, Calenda and Renzi are not a chimera: “Crisis finances and controversies on the right lead there”

See also  The African hurricane has been in the summer since Wednesday, but the effects will not be the same. Forecasts »ILMETEO.it

By Giovanna Casadio



It turns out

Chapter Ignorance. Polling will certainly weigh on the outcome. According to the survey, there is currently a small increase of 0.5 points. The willingness to vote is currently at 64%, while 26% of Italians are still undecided on whether or not to go to the polls.

Electoral conduct

According to the Tecnè survey, when asked about electoral behavior, 34.3% of those interviewed answered “we are sure which party we will vote for”. “Sure enough (11.8%),” I might choose another party “10%.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Marinelli: “Great experience in America. We want to do well this season.”

August 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

United States, Biden: Vaccines and treatments no longer free

August 19, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Conflict in sending peg. Cancel hundreds of collection notices

August 19, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

Political polls show the race to be the Democratic primary. Here’s what the latest findings say

August 20, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Work, the “quiet take off” philosophy is spreading among young people: work, but not too much

August 20, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg, annoying revelations about the inventor of Facebook

August 20, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

13 regions of the moon in which man will walk again

August 20, 2022 Karen Hines