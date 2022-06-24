This is how the World Cup medical services chief commented to the media after his hiatus a few hours before the race. US personnel agreed.

La Vina suspended Anita Alvarez after she fainted in the water on Wednesday. He should have competed again today, in the free team final scheduled in Budapest. The US doctors gave her consent, but just three hours before the start of the race, Veena US prevented her from letting her in the water. As the words of the World Cup Medical Services Chief, Bella Merkel, were quoted to the Hungarian media:

“There are different types of athletes, some of whom tolerate well that the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide varies in this way. But there are those who are more sensitive. She is one of them. This sport is probably not for you.”

The US coach posted a post on social media explaining what happened:

“We are so thankful that Anita is doing well. Anita is a massive competition and we couldn’t be more proud of her. Sadly he won’t have the chance to compete in his last event of the competition, but he will be back in the pool in the near future and he will inspire us again.”