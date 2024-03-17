Your horoscope today, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Choose your zodiac sign and find out what your day will be like:

Aries

For you Aretini, the Moon in the square can disturb financial harmony: be careful in decisions related to money. At the same time, love and affection will give you strength and comfort. In terms of health, Sunday is the perfect day to recharge and relax.

Visit

With the Moon in a sextile, your Taurus house today will be filled with love and family serenity. Use this Sunday to strengthen the bonds of affection that you consider most precious to you. Soon, you will get the satisfaction that you have been waiting for so long, and that you deserve.

twins

You're a Gemini, and with the moon in your second house today, you shine with a familial love that strengthens your bonds. This Sunday, make time to do activities with your loved ones, loving every moment intensely. A hobby that you have neglected for a long time enjoys your creativity.

cancer

Today, beloved Cancer, the moon awakens your protective instinct: embrace those who seem most in harmony with you and nourish your love with kind gestures and sincere words. Tonight, allow yourself to be soothed by your lover. Taste peace on Sunday.

Leon

“The moon in the last house indicates a moment of contemplation. Reconsider your finances; an unexpected source of income may appear. In love, Sunday's calm prompts you to strengthen bonds and bring out your romantic side in someone's envy.”

Bakr

Dear Virgo, the moon in sextile brings you positive energy today, especially in matters of love and money. This Sunday may bring unexpected encounters or interesting financial opportunities. Seize every moment, you never know what fate may hold for you.

balance

For Libra, the Moon square can shake up the financial waters, but fear not. Stay balanced and maintain your innate grace in resource management. Sunday brings beautiful harmony in heart relationships: listen and share, you will be loved.

the scorpion

For you, Scorpio, the beneficial influence of the Moon illuminates Sunday, preparing you for pleasant love surprises. In the economic field, the stars promise a sudden improvement. Take advantage of this energy, but remember not to lose courage if short setbacks occur.

Sagittarius

The moon in the eighth house brings turmoil to your financial life, Sagittarius, but don't be afraid, it's just a time for renewal. The best advice is to stay away from impulsive purchases. As for love, on Sunday he will see you sparkling and attractive like never before.

Capricorn

With the Moon in opposition, Capricorn, you may feel financially stressed. Don't allow this to destroy your emotional bonds, love is more precious than any amount. Watch your health carefully: a Sunday of rest and self-care is essential.

Aquarium

“The moon in the sixth house clearly illuminates your path, dear Aquarius. Shine with love; use wisdom in investing your money and do not neglect rest to maintain your health. Your inner awareness will be your guide today.”

Bisky

Thanks to the Moon in trine, your water sign sees a Sunday of greater financial balance. You may receive surprises in love: let the magic of pure feelings conquer you. Your energy is high, which promotes health and well-being. Don't waste it.