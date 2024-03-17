Ilaria Capone speaks out about eating disorders on TV amid inappropriate comments from Marioto and Platinette

Bodyshaming on Rai 1 in Italian! After National Eating Disorders Day, there was a lively discussion on nutrition-related problems. The broadcast was exceptionally hosted by journalist Gianluca Semprini, and featured the model Ilaria Capone, third place winner of Miss Italy 2007, who wanted to share her experience after suffering from bulimia.

Fashion and anorexia, Platinette's disrespectful comment on Rayono: and Ray cancels it on Rayplay

The girl talked about her modeling career, which began at the age of 14, and she remembered when they told her during casting that her legs were a bit big even though she was underweight, and the nightmare she had every time she had to go to dinner. Outside and seeing models backstage at a fashion show eating what looks like cotton candy but is actually cotton.

They were there in the studio Guillermo Marioto, gatinone designer, H Mauro Corozzi, Known as Platinite. The former model recounts her experience at the Miss Italy competition when she came in third place and the designer who was on the jury measured her with a tape measure, telling her she was too fat to walk down the catwalk for him. Ilaria Capone then explains that “they put twenty underweight girls on the platform and one who is not” and then adds that if “they don’t take me too fat I won’t go back to the platform.” The young woman is 1.81 meters tall and wears a size 42. Immediately a chorus of “no” starts from the studio as if to say that she is not fat, but Platinet says to her: “You are curvy.”

Furthermore it. The young woman greets the audience after the interview and leaves with the host wishing for someone to call her to the show, and then Marioto shouts: “I want it!” But Platinette answers: “It's low-profile,” Marioto laughs. And Raiplay decided to cut these few seconds.