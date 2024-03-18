Chiara lets herself go, and the comments and “hearts” reveal everything

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni: farewell comments revealed (ANSA) Rompipalone.it

The end of the love story between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez caused a sensation for all fans: now all the reasons have been revealed.

The world of gossip stopped for a few hours when the news of the separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez became known: one of the most beloved couples on the Italian scene and above all one of the most followed on social media. The singer and influencer have been subjected to an exaggerated wave of affection in the last ten years, becoming two of the most followed people in the Italian social world, and their separation has caused a stir and disbelief from all their fans.

But what are the reasons for separation? What happened between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez? The answers came directly from the model and social media influencer.

Fedez-Ferragni separation: Chiara reveals everything on social media

The pair “Ferragnez” (the union of the words Ferragni and Fedez) seems more separated than ever. The couple Lucia (the singer's real name) has now said goodbye and is now trying to keep their difficulties away from the social world. A few days ago the digital entrepreneur decided to do just that Spend a short time in New York To get away from the reality of Milan and also from work commitments, but above all, to get away from the constant – and not only – gossip rumors that spread about him and his family.

On the same days Fedez He changed his profile picture on Instagram and has I stopped following Valentina and Francesca Ferragni (Chia's sisters) who in turn stopped following him in the previous days.

But in recent days, Chiara Ferragni He responded to some comments on social media after publishing the photo. It is clear that thousands of comments arrived, and to those who emphasized that her husband “added value,” the influencer responded with sarcasm.Unfortunately, this is not my choice.”. With these words he further ignited the social debate, suggesting that Responsibility for the crisis between spouses To be attributed to Fidesz.

Moreover, Chiara Ferragni also has it I love a very direct comment: “Federico should remember when he needed you. It's easy to share good moments.”

In short, the relationship crisis between the Ferragnes family continues and the risks continue for several more weeks. The difficulties have not subsided and fans are waiting to learn more details of the story, perhaps from the words – shared or individual – of the two characters involved.