You deserve it, Rudy Zerbi surprises before the start: “Here is my obsession”

Lorelei Reese September 23, 2023 1 min read

“Now my obsession! What is yours?”: Rudy Zerbi He wrote this on Instagram along with a photo in which he is seen in tracksuits, racket in hand, ready to bat. Tonight he will return to the small screen as a judge You deserve it And tomorrow afternoon as a singing teacher announcement friends on Canale 5. Before he started working, he made time for his greatest passion, padel.

Many likes and comments under the post. Among other things, many of his followers commented saying that they share his love for this sport. Meanwhile, viewers are eagerly awaiting the first episode of the new edition of the series You deserve itWhich this year is distinguished by its arrival Luciana Letizito In the jury instead Teo Mamokari. However, there will not be Belen Rodriguez. While the other hosts, Giulia Stabili, Alessio Saccara and Martin Castrogiovanni, have been confirmed.

Giovannino, the show’s mascot, always ready for action, has also been reaffirmed Sabrina Verrelli, having another constant for transmission. While waiting for the first episode of the remake, many say they are sure that Rudy Zerbi himself is the most demanding referee.

