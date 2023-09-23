Cartoon animals in real life [FOTO]

Artificial intelligence is one of the most important means of creativity today. Thanks to this cutting-edge technology, artists from all over the world create the most diverse projects. Among them is a realistic version of some famous cartoon animals created by the page 9gag. So we can see a soft blue cat that is just that doraemon, Cute little duck dressed in blue as seen donald duckBlue hedgehog holding a ring representing My voice And so on and so on.

Among the many animals created there as well Judythe hero of the story zootopia, One of the most popular Disney classics of all time. Recently, the house of Mickey Mouse announced the second part, along with Frozen 3 He’s at Toy Story 5.

Today I’m very excited to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises, Toy Story, Frozen and Zootropolis – said CEO Bob Iger some time ago. We’ll have more to share about these products soon, but this is a great example of how our brands and franchises are second to none.

This is not a particularly good time for Disney. The company announced that it had fired 7,000 employees and that Disney+ had lost more than 2.4 million subscribers, most of them from Disney+ Hotstar, the company’s Indian streaming subsidiary. Apparently, like in the US, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers weren’t too interested Light yearWhich explains why the company is returning to its favorite franchises.

“I have great respect and appreciation for the dedication of our employees around the world,” Iger said moments after announcing his layoffs.

