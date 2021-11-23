Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, here are the free games for December 2021

The free games were officially announced in December 2021, and finally millions of gamers know what they can play for free with Game Pass.

X-Box It is gaining an increasingly large audience through its marketing options, thanks to its services such as game arcade Which allows all players to play for free with many of the titles in the Xbox catalog. For a monthly or annual subscription. The purpose of the platform xCloud Instead, it is to allow players the ability to use Xbox products on other platforms such as Smartphone and PC. For the future, however, Xbox is striving to give gamers the chance to play on TVs without having to buy a console, but it’s a long-term and ongoing project. Now let’s think about the near future, with the near future Xbox games with gold games just announced.

Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass, free games for December 2021

Here are the titles announced for subscribers of .’s Game With Gold service December 2021. As usual, Xbox does not skimp on the quality and quantity of games offered to users, in fact, this will also be a very rich month for everyone. The variety of titles certainly cannot fail to impress users, as at least five of them will find one video game that fits their own chains and can then redeem and play it for just the subscription cost.

Escapists 2 (Xbox One and Series X/S, Dec. 1 to Dec. 31)

(Xbox One and Series X/S, Dec. 1 to Dec. 31) Tropico 5 penultimate version (Xbox One and Series X/S – December 16 to January 15, 2022)

(Xbox One and Series X/S – December 16 to January 15, 2022) Orcs must die! (Xbox 360, One, and Series X/S – December 1 to December 15)

(Xbox 360, One, and Series X/S – December 1 to December 15) Crazy Twisted Shadow Planet (Xbox 360, One, and Series X/S – Dec 16 to Dec 31)

Another very positive month for all those who use the Xbox ecosystem, who will be able to redeem these titles and have them in their library forever.