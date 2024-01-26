The first images of the Google Pixel 9 confirm flat edges and three rear cameras

After seeing the first renders of the Pixel 9 Pro, those versions with a smaller screen have emerged Pixel 9, also in this case created by leaker OnLeaks and published by 91Mobiles. Remember, both smartphones must be advertised by Google During the second half of the year.

Smaller screen

The Pixel 9, as seen in the Pixel 9 Pro, should have this feature as well Screen with a slightly smaller diagonal Compared to the current model. According to the information reported by the leaker, in fact, the plate was used It should be 6.1 inchesThe overall dimensions are 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm. Confirmed flat metal edges Which curves slightly on the back to align with the glass. As shown in the render, the power button and volume rocker will be placed on the right side of the device. However, on the left side, there should not be a button, only the antenna.

Flat metal edges

At the bottom there is the classic USB Type-C port, the system speaker grille and the tray housing the SIM card. Finally, at the top, a bead-shaped space created to integrate the mmWave antenna (in the American version) and the microphone. 8.5mm thickness, also in this case, It will rise to 12.0 mm at the point where the island is located Which includes the cameras, is definitely different from the current camera. In fact, the renders highlight a design similar to the one that Samsung has adopted in recent years on the back of the Galaxy Z Fold3, but it is uncluttered. Horizontally, not vertically. See also Audi RS Q e-tron E2, the new electric model targeting Dakar 2023

Three rear cameras

It is interesting to note that, unlike previous generations, it is also present in the Pixel 9 There will be three rear cameras. But at the moment, there is no information about the types of lenses that Google will use. Shows will still appear as well Sensor with periscope optics.