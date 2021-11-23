WhatsApp is ready to bring very useful news to everyone: that’s what it is

WhatsApp may soon offer ‘reactions’ to messages. Yes, a real set of mood emojis that would allow users to instantly reply to individual phrases within a chat. one thing somehow Already on Instagram and Facebook Messenger This has already been adopted for some time in a more popular way also by other brands such as suSignal or even iMessage. In this case, as a preview, this new version was the beta version of the software under test that some users were already able to use.

WhatsApp: Here’s how reactions work

As always, this unprecedented functionality was noted by the staffwebinfodirectly from the versionWhatsApp Beta for Android 2.21.24.8What was already confirmed during the summer and more precisely last August, with a request to update the beta version appeared to some users motivated by View the reaction you just received. for a message. The new guide instead comes today from the WhatsApp settings page, under the notifications section which gives the possibility through a toggle regarding the possibility or not to receive notifications about reactions to messages sent.

Unfortunately, there are no photos at the moment It allows you to touch real reflexes with your hand (or more accurately with your eyes), but you might imagine that beneath the letters there might be a thumb to express approval, perhaps a heart to express contentment or even a cheerfully laughing face, one that opens its mouth in disbelief sure It’s sad too. at present,Reaction to messages remains one possibilitySoon but as always, it won’t be 100% sure that what is being tested will then be approved in the public release for Android and iPhone.