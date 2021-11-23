November 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

WhatsApp is ready to bring very useful news to everyone: that's what it is

WhatsApp is ready to bring very useful news to everyone: that’s what it is

Gerald Bax November 23, 2021 2 min read

WhatsApp may soon offer ‘reactions’ to messages. Yes, a real set of mood emojis that would allow users to instantly reply to individual phrases within a chat. one thing somehow Already on Instagram and Facebook Messenger This has already been adopted for some time in a more popular way also by other brands such as suSignal or even iMessage. In this case, as a preview, this new version was the beta version of the software under test that some users were already able to use.

WhatsApp: Here’s how reactions work

As always, this unprecedented functionality was noted by the staffwebinfodirectly from the versionWhatsApp Beta for Android 2.21.24.8What was already confirmed during the summer and more precisely last August, with a request to update the beta version appeared to some users motivated by View the reaction you just received. for a message. The new guide instead comes today from the WhatsApp settings page, under the notifications section which gives the possibility through a toggle regarding the possibility or not to receive notifications about reactions to messages sent.

Unfortunately, there are no photos at the moment It allows you to touch real reflexes with your hand (or more accurately with your eyes), but you might imagine that beneath the letters there might be a thumb to express approval, perhaps a heart to express contentment or even a cheerfully laughing face, one that opens its mouth in disbelief sure It’s sad too. at present,Reaction to messages remains one possibilitySoon but as always, it won’t be 100% sure that what is being tested will then be approved in the public release for Android and iPhone.

See also  The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Year 2 announced with trailers, lots of extra content on the way – Nerd4.life

November 23, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

December 2021 free games officially revealed – Nerd4.life

November 22, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

PS5, the developers wanted to install a 16-core processor – Nerd4.life

November 22, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

It’s 1994 and Bill Gates welcomes you to Microsoft

November 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“Climax”, which areas will be submerged by frost – Libero Cottidiano

November 23, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Few people know that to save heating, this is the ideal temperature in the bedroom

November 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kevin Spacey has to donate €30 million to House of Cards

November 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese