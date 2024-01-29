Xbox Game Pass: A new feature is coming that provides useful information

As Gamespot also reported, Xbox Game Pass You will get one New feature that can provide useful information For subscribers of the service, in particular by informing about the upcoming release of some games from the catalog.
In essence, this is an integration of the information that can be obtained about the games belonging to the user's catalog in the “My games and apps” section, in this case with a specific notification regarding the possible next release of the game from Xbox Game passes.
Launching a game that was meant to be Removed from catalogthe user will be notified when the service will then be exited, giving us the opportunity to see how much time we have before it becomes no longer possible to operate it freely from the personal catalog.
A new experience in the Xbox Guide
This function will also allow you to do so Log in faster And directly to the store, to buy the next game by taking advantage of the discount associated with its membership in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, at least while it exists.
In addition, Game Pass users will be able to get “new experience“In some sections of the Xbox Guide, although there isn't a lot of clarity around this yet, the update will soon be available to Alpha Skip-Ahead tournament users, so we'll have the opportunity to learn more soon.
After the testing period, the update will be made available to everyone at a later date, with more information to be released by Microsoft in the coming months. In the meantime, we're waiting for the next Xbox Game Pass games to be announced: We have an idea which ones will arrive in February 2024, but Open Roads has just been pushed back to the following month.
