Xbox Game Pass: A new feature is coming that provides useful information

As Gamespot also reported, Xbox Game Pass You will get one New feature that can provide useful information For subscribers of the service, in particular by informing about the upcoming release of some games from the catalog.

In essence, this is an integration of the information that can be obtained about the games belonging to the user's catalog in the “My games and apps” section, in this case with a specific notification regarding the possible next release of the game from Xbox Game passes.

Launching a game that was meant to be Removed from catalogthe user will be notified when the service will then be exited, giving us the opportunity to see how much time we have before it becomes no longer possible to operate it freely from the personal catalog.