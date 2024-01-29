January 29, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Xbox Game Pass: A new feature is coming that provides useful information

Xbox Game Pass: A new feature is coming that provides useful information

Gerald Bax January 29, 2024 2 min read

As Gamespot also reported, Xbox Game Pass You will get one New feature that can provide useful information For subscribers of the service, in particular by informing about the upcoming release of some games from the catalog.

In essence, this is an integration of the information that can be obtained about the games belonging to the user's catalog in the “My games and apps” section, in this case with a specific notification regarding the possible next release of the game from Xbox Game passes.

Launching a game that was meant to be Removed from catalogthe user will be notified when the service will then be exited, giving us the opportunity to see how much time we have before it becomes no longer possible to operate it freely from the personal catalog.

A new experience in the Xbox Guide

Xbox Game Pass continues to evolve

This function will also allow you to do so Log in faster And directly to the store, to buy the next game by taking advantage of the discount associated with its membership in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, at least while it exists.

In addition, Game Pass users will be able to get “new experience“In some sections of the Xbox Guide, although there isn't a lot of clarity around this yet, the update will soon be available to Alpha Skip-Ahead tournament users, so we'll have the opportunity to learn more soon.

After the testing period, the update will be made available to everyone at a later date, with more information to be released by Microsoft in the coming months. In the meantime, we're waiting for the next Xbox Game Pass games to be announced: We have an idea which ones will arrive in February 2024, but Open Roads has just been pushed back to the following month.

See also  People hate you and you don't know it: find out the reasons and stop doing these things immediately

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

PlayStation Plus: The “free” games for February are almost announced, here is the date and time

January 29, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Giant screen, cinematic quality and costs cut in half: say goodbye to the TV and choose this one

January 29, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Be careful with SIM Swap, this is how they steal money from your bank account: How to recognize fraud and defend yourself from it

January 28, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Xbox Game Pass: A new feature is coming that provides useful information

January 29, 2024 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Valle del Silencio, in Spain, what to do and see – SiViaggia

January 29, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Migrants in the Senate, Italy-Africa Summit. Meloni: “The Matty project starts at 5.5 billion”

January 29, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

The three big deceptions behind the “economics” they try to impose on us

January 29, 2024 Karen Hines