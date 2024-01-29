PlayStation Plus: The “free” games for February are almost announced, here is the date and time

In fact, the Japanese company has for years adopted planning and strict programming for everything related to its main service. Specifically, regarding PS Plus Essential games, they are announced on the Wednesday afternoon before the first Tuesday of the following month. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the date that should be marked on the calendar is therefore Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 5.30 pm Italian time .

January is now coming to an end and so New games for PS5 and PS4 Which will be available at no additional cost to all subscribers PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium a February 2024 . Although there are no official timings, it is not difficult at all to predict the date and time of Sony's announcement.

When will PlayStation Plus games be available for February 2024 and what will they be?

Foamstars

Assuming the timing of the announcement, PlayStation Plus Essential games will be back for next month Available Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024thus users are able to retrieve it and add it to their library forever.

New PlayStation Plus Essential games are usually a mystery until the moment of announcement… or until a leaker like billbil-kun reveals them in advance and in that sense we will keep you updated in case there is any news about it. But things are a little different this month, and we already know one of February's “free” games. This is Foamstars, Square Enix's colorful “soap and water” shooter that in some ways is reminiscent of Nintendo's Splatoon. All PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to claim it on PS5 and PS4 from January 6 until March 4, 2024.

In the meantime, we remind you that you still have a few days to redeem and add the PS5 and PS4 games from PlayStation Plus of January 2024 to your collection, which includes, among others, A Plague's Tale Requiem.