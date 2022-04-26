Release date and trailer, also coming to PC – Nerd4.life

As expected, during today’s live broadcast dedicated to Immortal DiabloBlizzard announced the release date for the mobile title. The game will be available on iOS and Android starting from June 2, 2022. But that’s not all: File PC version From Diablo Immortal (in Open Beta), which will support cross-play and cross-progression with other platforms. The announcement was accompanied by a new trailer that you can admire in the player above.

Upon launching Diablo Immortal, six chapters will be available: barbarian, crusade, demon hunter, nun, necromancer and witch. Pre-registration for Diablo Immortal is already open on the official Blizzard website, which you can access at this is the address.

Blizzard developers explained that releasing Diablo Immortal also on PC was an idea discussed in much of the title’s development, aiming to reach as many users as possible, especially the most passionate fans, who are known for playing primarily on this platform.

The team assures PC players that Diablo Immortal’s controls are precisely adapted for them Mouse and keyboard It will be familiar to anyone who has played previous games in the series.

“To stay true to the Diablo experience, we’ve precisely adapted mobile touch and swipe controls to the classic and timeless mouse and keyboard. Just like in previous Diablo titles, you will have to left click to move the character and attack monsters, while pressing keyboard keys to use skills and brew potions,” as stated in the official post published by Blizzard.

“The process of defining our default command system took many iterations with different feedback obtained from in-game tests. We tried alternative configurations that didn’t quite fit, eventually opting to go back to the classic scheme with some minor tweaks. ”

In the same way, the interface, menus and chat have also been adapted to ensure the best possible experience in front of the screen and controller supportwith freely configurable buttons.

