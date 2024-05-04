In Dublin, anti-Israel protests also broke out at Trinity College

– To blow up any relationship with the Jewish state. This is the ultimate goal of the wave of protests that has affected many universities in the United States and around the world. The hypothesis and fears are that behind these demonstrations against Israel there is a Hamas trend, and thus the work of infiltrators. After what happened in the United States. Pro-Palestine camps were also organized at the prestigious Trinity College in Dublin, whose campus was occupied by students who barricaded themselves in the university and denied entry.

Dozens of tents have been set up in the outdoor spaces of the college, which is also a tourist attraction and houses precious medieval manuscripts in the library. Students’ union president Laszlo Molnarvy told Irish public broadcaster RTE that members of Trinity College are calling on the university to sever all ties with Israel. Meanwhile, the alarm was raised by the presence of members of the political and paramilitary group that attacked Israel on October 7. Stanford University has asked the FBI to investigate a person who was photographed wearing a bandana similar to those worn by Hamas members.