World Space Week (4-10 October 2022)

On October 4, 2022, on the occasion of the first day dedicated to World Space Week, Samantha Cristoforetti, the Italian astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA) and the first European commander of the International Space Station (ISS), answered questions from some girls of different nationalities interested in her role as astronaut, from In order to realize the joint mission of Barbie (Barbie “Samantha”) and the European Space Agency to inspire girls to find jobs in Sciences, in technologyIn the’engineering and in Mathematics (STEM). On this occasion, Josef Schbacher, Director of Space at the European Space Agency, said: “Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti does an amazing job of creating gods Benefits for science, engineering and education This helps us develop our future missions through the solar system. As with all ESA astronauts, I am very proud of his accomplishments and when they highlighted it Both women and men play an equal role in space exploration, This means that we have another positive aspect of ESA’s Minerva mission“. Samanta took off from Earth in April 2022 aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, arriving at the International Space Station (ISS) to carry out its mission, consisting of science experiments and maintenance, so that it was also the first woman in the European Space Agency to carry out a flight.”Spacewalk” (“space walk”).

During the week dedicated to space, it is also interesting to emphasize make the summons In the physical cosmologywritten by James Peebles, Professor Emeritus of Science in the Albert Einstein Chair at Princeton University, recipient of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for “Theoretical discoveries in cosmologyA global recognition that it shares with Swiss Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz. he thinks that physical cosmology It was only recently, after a long period of ostracism suffered by the scientific environment, that he confined it to the field of philosophy and art, where it was considered the fruit of imagination.

Reliable studies of ancient astronomy and archaeological astronomy have shown, however, that knowledge of the universe derived from continuous astronomical observations, made for thousands of years by entire generations of astronomer priests, has been transmitted through art, since the Paleolithic.

Knowledge of geophysics in cosmetology is found in Paleolithic art

(See Marisa Grande “Knowledge of the cosmos” – ANXANEWS Issue 76 – July/August 2015)

the professor. James Peebles, the 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Physics with Swiss Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz, has approached every astronomical issue with epistemological rigor since the 1960s. Dealt with intellectual honesty, as well as general relativity, and all issues related to the search for evidence of the Big Bang (from primitive nucleosynthesis In the background radiation), or those of the latest theories about The genesis of galaxies or ondark energy.

Today, with interest in cosmology, lyrical inherent in dark matterIn the’dark energyin interstellar dustIn the mysterious black holes, in interplanetary particles And in the surprise Particle wave It was thought of in quantum mechanics, because in space – from the infinitely small to the infinitely large -“Everything is greater than man and vibrates with mysteryAs Corman MacCarty says in the epilogue Street.

Regarding the role of contemporary art in revealing the realities of the invisible universe, Giampaolo Thorell, Honorary President of the Center for “Art and Transcendence”, wrote in 1994 in the catalog of the exhibition MITO + HANDS AND IR + REALITY – held in Modena that year, in which she participated Marisa Grande also with the illustrated work Unlimited Frontiers and with associated poetry, based on her knowledge of astrophysics:

“Instead, art as transcendence has the privilege of making ideas shine with an entirely new power and strength: in fact, he reflects in his works the deepest mysteries of existence. So its main task is to represent ideas, not to produce or copy things. Having said that, the artist can be compared, for our center – art and transcendence – to a “seeer” who reaches with his insight into the intimate foundations of things, the creative ideas of the universe. Thus, the true artist stands above any time and personal limit, and has the function of a ‘prophet’ as well as the function of changing existence.”

Marisa Grande”Unlimited limits1993 (Private Collection) Photo taken from:

Myth + Hands and Ir-Reality, Edited by G. Thorel, Ed. Ghirlandina, Nonantola – Modena 1994

