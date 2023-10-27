5 minutes of physical activity daily is sufficient, but this should be recommended by senior personal trainers

5 minutes of physical activity daily is enough to keep you fit. The important thing is to do the right exercises.

Not everyone has enough time to go to the gym or do fitness at home. Fortunately, you don’t need to exhaust yourself with long workout sessions to see results. In fact, experts suggest that just 10 minutes may be enough to gain health benefits.

In fact, those who have less time and can devote only 5 minutes to physical activity will achieve excellent results in terms of their physical fitness. But the important thing is to do the right exercises.

The best exercises that you can do are 5 minutes of physical activity daily

Although 5 minutes of physical activity a day may seem like a little to keep you fit, it is enough for a quick and effective workout.

As Joyce Shulman, certified trainer and founder of Jetti Fitness, suggests, 5 minutes of physical activity a day could include walking, doing a series of push-ups, or a little dance in your living room. These short, 5-minute exercise sessions can be spread throughout the day, to awaken the muscles and cardiovascular system. These exercises, although short, provide many health benefits: they strengthen muscles, help you sweat quickly and are an excellent starting point for those who are not used to physical activity.

In the future they will help you perform longer workouts. As Schumann says:Research also shows that some of the greatest health and longevity benefits come to those who move from very little activity, or from mostly sedentary activity, to moderate movement.Moreover, 5-minute workouts a day allow you to add different types of training to your days, such as stretching, cardio, floor exercises and resistance exercises: all essential components of fitness. The best exercises you can do if you have this time are Burpees, mountain climbers, high knees or jumping jacks are exercises that will make you sweat.

Again, squats, lunges, tricep dips, push-ups, and planks, to work your whole body muscles. Ideally, it would be best to perform these short exercises during the day, for example once in the morning, once in the afternoon, and once in the evening. Finally, for those who are just starting out, 5 minutes of physical activity daily may be enough to keep you active and improve your heart rate. But over time, you will need to increase the time allocated to training up to 150 minutes per week (i.e. 20 minutes per day).