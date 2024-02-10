A fitness coach's secret that never gets old

“You are no longer a 40-year-old, but you can be irresistible at any age.” With this statement Coco Chanel You've hit the point. For a woman, the fortieth birthday represents an important stage: she has reached a certain awareness, she has become aware of herself both physically and mentally and is not satisfied. On the contrary, she wants the best and does not want it. Give up keeping fit. This proves it nelly ellis, 57 years old, fitness trainer, from Melbourne, Australia. to'trainer He said that most of the time he succeeds in shocking people when they find out his real age.

Lyrics by Nikki Ellis

For Nikki Ellis, training is beneficial to her health. “I'm getting ready because I'll be celebrating my 58th birthday soon – Nikki Ellis explained to News.au -. Most people think I'm in my early 30s. But that's not the case, I'm almost 60. What's my secret? Training and healthy eating. My focus “My training is mainly muscle-focused. This means I try to prioritize weight training.”

Nikki Ellis added: “I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and try to eat 100 grams of protein a day. I love whole grains and prefer to eat healthy fats. My goal is to follow a diet that is able to maintain my health for as long as possible without restrictions. I like to have fun and eat.”

The fitness trainer explained that she trains four to five days a week and loves walking her dogs and averages 10,000 steps a day.

