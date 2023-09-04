Woody Allen on the red carpet of the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Woody He challenged Allen on the red carpet of the 2023 Venice Film Festival. About thirty people, mostly girls, crowded behind the barriers and welcomed the director’s passage down the red carpet with shouts of protest. “rapist!” Protesters screamed as the director crossed the carpet and paused in front of the flashes of the paparazzi. Soon after, the vigilante removed the group, who also shouted “Down with the patriarchy!” as they left. Woody Allen probably didn’t notice the feud because at the time this happened he had just gotten out of the car and was talking to the staff.

The protest is linked to allegations of sexual harassment, of which the director has been acquitted in full twice. In front of a group of protesters, Allen was greeted with cheers and cheers from over five hundred fans who had already been waiting for him for a few hours. Many young people also asked for the autograph of the famous director, who approached them to satisfy them before entering the grand hall to show his movie “Coupe de Chance”. At the entrance to the room, about 300 other people were waiting for the manager to greet him before entering.