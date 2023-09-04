September 4, 2023

“You want us to die”

September 4, 2023

The year of great successes and news for Analisa. From marrying Francesco Moglia to crowning a summer queen, hits with “Disco Paradise” and “Mon…

The year of great successes and news for Analisa. From marrying Francesco Moglia to crowning a summer queen disc paradise, my dear And Beautiful2023 was a year of victories for her. The singer is not wrong and now fans are waiting for the release of the new song lonely girl (from September 8) before the album arrives Then we ended up in the whirlpoolAvailable from September 29th. A disc talking about the evolution and changes of which the artist is very proud.

Phrases of Summer 2023, all the Italian hits of the moment: from “Italodisco” to “Pazza Musica”

See also  Mirjana Trevisan "Psychic" / Reveals Deadline, Signorini Doubt: How did you do it?

Annalisa changes her look (and she is beautiful)

And for the new version, Annalisa shocks audiences with a look. If in March, on the occasion of the release of Mon Amour, she chose a dark brown haircut with bangs, this time in the new single she changed it again and more. On social networks, Annalisa appears unrecognizable (and beautiful) with a blonde haircut. Is it a wig again this time, or did the singer really give us a break? Fans don’t care what they are sure of that this time too the result is insane. “You’re Beautiful” and again “Mama Mia” and “You Want Us to Die”

