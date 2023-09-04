“You want us to die”

special offer
best offer
annual
79.99 euros
19 euros
for 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6.99 euros
1 euro per month
for 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6.99 euros
1 euro per month
for 6 months
Choose now
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
special offer
Read the article and the entire website on ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89.99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and application
- Good morning bulletin at 7:30 a.m
- Ore18 newsletter for today’s updates
- The podcast is our signature
- Insights and live updates
The year of great successes and news for Analisa. From marrying Francesco Moglia to crowning a summer queen “disc paradise“, “my dear“ And “Beautiful2023 was a year of victories for her. The singer is not wrong and now fans are waiting for the release of the new song “lonely girl“ (from September 8) before the album arrives “Then we ended up in the whirlpool“Available from September 29th. A disc talking about the evolution and changes of which the artist is very proud.
Phrases of Summer 2023, all the Italian hits of the moment: from “Italodisco” to “Pazza Musica”
Annalisa changes her look (and she is beautiful)
And for the new version, Annalisa shocks audiences with a look.
Read the full article
on the messenger
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Report Cards: Ilary Blasi, Mary Poppins 5, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo Uncoordinated 5 and Edwige Fenech, The Lady in White 7/8
Como: The second edition of “Limiti.Danza” is currently underway, the event that brings movement to the city
The ultimate arena rock grand finale night with irresistible Matthew Lee’s piano