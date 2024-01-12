Wiretapping, Breakthrough: Data of those not under investigation will be removed from reports

An 'omission' in minutes of names of third parties not under investigation: A new restriction on the release of wiretaps comes with the Justice Bill. Forzista Senator Pierantonio Zanettin's amendment intervenes in the criminal procedure law, requiring the public prosecutor to issue instructions and by ensuring that circumstances are not reported in minutes that “allow the identification of subjects other than the parties”. The text in the original, more restricted version read, “However, the names of persons unrelated to the investigations whose anonymity is guaranteed will be excluded”. It was reorganized by the government, with the mediation of Giulia Bongiorno, president of the Justice Commission, and approved with a majority yes and Italia viva. “It is also a guarantee clause – for Justice Deputy Minister Francesco Paolo Sisto – which reinforces the affirmative application of the principle of presumption of innocence”.

Also Read: Meloni, Georgia's Italy Takes Shape: It Makes Left “Salivate”

“Part of the legally acquired interceptions, and legally entered into the investigation, cannot be known to the public opinion” – the president of the PD committee Alfredo Bazoli criticizes the whole structure of the bill – “at the same time the principle of publicity is the investigation sacred in a liberal state”. Forza Italia rejoices: “Let's write once and for all the final word of the barbaric practice of putting on the front the names of people who are not connected to the investigations – says group leader Maurizio Caspari – and who, by chance or misfortune, are involved in the mud machine and drown”. To Commission President Giulia Bongiorno, who last year promoted a comprehensive investigation into the topic of wiretapping, “those who talk about information blackouts don't read the text. After all, the rules are intended to protect third parties. It has nothing to do with what the investigation is supposed to look at”.

Also Read: Justice, first right to say goodbye to abuse of office Italia viva and Azione are in support

The Commission will continue on Tuesday the 16th with a vote on the amendments. Another forty proposals are still on the table, but the majority aims to close the examination of the Nordeo bill in the commission by next week. Among the points to note is another redaction on Janet's wiretap of conversations between the guard and the suspect. According to the amendment, which received a favorable opinion from the government, “the acquisition of any form of communication between the accused and his lawyer, other than correspondence, is prohibited unless the judicial authority has reasonable grounds for the body of the crime”. Also, wiretapping operations must be interrupted “immediately” when it appears that a conversation or communication is taking place within the limits of the audio recording. Reorganized the text, removing the section related to “destruction” of interrupts.

Another front for justice is opening up. In the next few days, the Commission is expected to give its opinion on the implementation of the mandates of the Kartabia reform. Janet, the speaker, has revived the issue of mental-fitness tests for magistrates that has shaken the relationship between politics and the judiciary in recent weeks. “I don't see anything against the fact that there are checks, as far as the police are concerned, when entering the judiciary,” he underlines to LaPresse. President Bongiorno said he agrees. Let's see what Fratelli d'Italia's colleagues have to say.” “Qualification tests for magistrates are not punitive”, Bongiorno sums up, confirming his support.