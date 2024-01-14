US avoids shutdown (for now): Deal reached in Congress on budget legislation through first week of March

Short-term budget legislation to avoid shutdowns. US congressional leaders, sources told CNN, have reached an agreement on a speech that expires in the first week of March to maintain funding for the federal government. The deal came ahead of the January 19 deadline […]

In recent days, the talks have been blocked by the more radical Republican Party, which is closely linked to the former president's positions. Donald Trump. Last weekend, the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumerand the Speaker of the House, Mike JohnsonThey actually announced they had reached an agreement on the spending bill, but Trump supporters in the House rejected it and asked for changes.

The agreement reached at this hour provides 886 billion 704 billion in defense expenditure and other sectors, but there is an aid issue Israel e all'Ukraine They do not want to give up until funds are increased to fight terrorism Illegal immigration And to face the crisis border with Mexico.