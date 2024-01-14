January 14, 2024

US avoids shutdown (for now): Deal reached in Congress on budget legislation through first week of March

Noah French January 14, 2024 2 min read

A Short Term Budget Act Avoid it shutdown. I am Chairman Tel Congress American, according to sources CnnThey agreed on an expiring text First week of March To maintain central government finances. The deal came just before the first deadline of January 19, with the second deadline scheduled for February 2. House Republicans will hold a conference call Sunday evening to discuss the proposal.

In recent days, the talks have been blocked by the more radical Republican Party, which is closely linked to the former president's positions. Donald Trump. Last weekend, the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumerand the Speaker of the House, Mike JohnsonThey actually announced they had reached an agreement on the spending bill, but Trump supporters in the House rejected it and asked for changes.

The agreement reached at this hour provides 886 billion 704 billion in defense expenditure and other sectors, but there is an aid issue Israel e all'Ukraine They do not want to give up until funds are increased to fight terrorism Illegal immigration And to face the crisis border with Mexico.

