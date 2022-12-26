December 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Zap! At Christmas, he presented an entire issue of the magazine dedicated to retro gaming systems – Multiplayer.it

Gerald Bax December 26, 2022 2 min read

The Airons Society decided to give everyone a beautiful gift for Christmas: all of them number from the magazine Zap! FreeIt can be downloaded for free by anyone in PDF format.

For those who are not familiar with it, Zzap! She dated Video Games Magazine, first English and then Italian, which was the main source of video game information in the 8-bit era in our country. Currently, it has been revived, even in paper form, and deals with new games for older systems, such as Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum or Amiga.

The number given is the smallest Christmas special 2022 It consists of 32 pages. You can find it by going to The official website of the magazine.

let’s see cover:


Cover of the Christmas issue of Zzap!

Let’s read a description Contents From issue:

This Christmas edition, even with a reduced page count, contains a lot of interesting information, from the ABBUC 2022 special, with a brief review of the most deserving games that have marked this competition among Atari computer programmers, to the ultimate preview review of Quasimodo’s Christmas Caper, a game A promising Christmas-themed for the Commodore ’64. And that’s not all, because we also reviewed Wonder Boy, Minky, Settle the World, and many more interesting Amiga titles, as well as the precious Dire Dare for Amstrad and the insane, but hilarious Bufonada for MSX and Spectrum. There are also sections like Pimp my classic, with two old games that have been “remastered” (or nearly) and Mail, as well as an unwary look at early access for Tiny Football, a new soccer game for PC that makes a perfect reference to the great 16-bit classics. In short, we wanted to give you a rundown of Zzap! which completed the information in No. 7/92, which will be issued in January. It must be specified that the contents of this Special Offer are completely unpublished and reside exclusively in this Special Offer, and will not be re-suggested elsewhere.

See also  New Pokémon video games are different than usual

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Wins in Horizon Forbidden West – Multiplayer.it

December 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The future after Elden Ring, what will the next FromSoftware game be like? Miyazaki spoke

December 25, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Catching Shiny has never been easier

December 25, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Usa, a large number of immigrants left in front of the house of Kamala Harris. Washington: “A Cruel Trick”

December 26, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Diet, food, and water use: here are the secrets to saving money during the holidays

December 26, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Today’s horoscope December 26, 2022 for all signs according to Blackbeard

December 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How did Dracula die? Revealing it to us, 500 years later, will be a mysterious message

December 26, 2022 Karen Hines