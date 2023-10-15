Fraudulent calls on WhatsApp, pay attention to these prefixes: What to do to protect yourself

WhatsApp. Beware of new scams: they come in the form of suspicious calls from abroad. Look carefully at the prefixes.

The use of digital devices exposes us, despite ourselves, to… Increased threats from scammers Who work in the information technology sector.

We are all (or almost all) well aware The pitfalls that hide behind phishing attempts. Well, you can never be fully prepared to defend yourself from the new types of scams spreading online. You should always be alert and ready to catch any signs of danger. In fact, recently, a different type of scam has targeted many Italian users. The default place where it is implemented is the popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp. Let’s find out how criminals are trying to get your sensitive data.

New scam on WhatsApp: what it consists of and how to defend yourself

If you receive on WhatsApp from Telephone calls international, Be very careful. It is possible that they are hiding a real scam.

In fact, some users reported that they were called from abroad by unknown numbers. Sometimes they only received short episodes. Dialing numbers have the following international prefixes: +234 (Nigeria), +64 (New Zealand), +41 (Switzerland), +967 (Yemen) and many more..

This type of fraud is already known beyond our national borders; And now, unfortunately, it has also arrived in Italy. The exact operating strategy of these cybercriminals is unknown, but thanks to these phone calls, They managed to obtain sensitive data of various usersincluding illegal access to the intended victim’s WhatsApp account.

How to protect yourself and avoid risks? Obviously the first rule is to stay informed. In this case it follows Avoid calling unknown numbers from abroad. The moment we receive a suspicious phone call, it would be a good idea to write down the number, add it to your contacts and then block it immediately. Then report directly to WhatsApp. This gesture will not only allow you to keep your security high, but at the same time, the administrators of the platform will be able to take measures and protect other unfortunate people as well.

Another useful tip is Activate the option on your smartphone to silence incoming calls from unknown numbers. Simply access the Settings menu on mobile devices and select Region “Privacy”Then activate the command “Silence calls from unknown numbers” game over.