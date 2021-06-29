William, Kate and little George in the England-Germany stadium, the baby's gesture cheers everyone up: "That's not possible..."

William And the Kate and little George in the England-Germany stadium, the baby’s gesture distracting everyone: “It is not possible…». Among the 45,000 fans who gathered at Wembley for the England-Germany match, there is also a little prince. This is George, the eldest son of William and Kate Middleton and the future king.

The nearly eight-year-old prince made his debut as a junior ruler. In fact, George wears a dark suit with a tie matching his father’s tie. Thin little clothes. With them, mother Kate Middleton, easy chic in a red Zara jacket worth €60. Younger siblings Charlotte and Louis stayed at home with the nanny.

George, the third heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, is a football fan and supporter of Aston Villa, father William’s favorite team. On his sixth birthday, a photo was posted of him wearing the official England shirt, while in October 2019 he was immortalized while cheering in the stands for Aston Villa’s goals (no less than 4) against Norwich City.

But today, it really is a small appearance for a king. George was composed, also to greet David Beckham (former England captain) and Ed Sheeran, seated behind them. And even during England’s goal, he applauds cleverly. Instant comments to topics on social networks: “It is not possible, very tender with a tie“. still: “He really is a little king now». God bless baby George.

Last update: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 8:01 pm مساء



