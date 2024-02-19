Who won Wimbledon last year? The 2022 UK Tennis Championships are men's and women's champions

If Novak Djokovic fails to successfully defend his Wimbledon title in 2023, the absence of Rafael Nadal due to injury and Roger Federer due to retirement makes it likely that only the fifth men's winner since 2002 will lift the trophy.
In the women's division, world number one Iga Swiatek will be hoping to achieve victory for the first time at the All England Club.
The world's best man, Carlos Alcaraz, is also aiming to win a maiden SW19 title, while two-time champion Petra Kvitova is among the women's top seeds.
What steps will the heroes follow? Here's last year's winner and a list of previous Wimbledon winners.
Who won Wimbledon last year? Male hero
Novak Djokovic was the 2022 Wimbledon champion, winning his 21st Grand Slam title and seventh at SW19.
It hasn't been easy for one of the most decorated players in Wimbledon history: Djokovic dropped sets in all but two of his seven matches, rallying from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals and a set to Cameron. Nouri in the quarter-finals and Nick Kyrgios in the final.
Djokovic faced Kyrgios in the final after the volatile Australian qualified from the semi-finals without playing due to an injury suffered by two-time defending champion Rafael Nadal.
The popular Spaniard will not compete in 2023 because he underwent surgery to treat a hip problem, leading him to believe that 2024 will be his last sport.
Who won Wimbledon last year? Women's champion
Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title and became the first Kazakh to win a major when she recovered from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final.
Tunisian Jabeur, who is aiming to become the first African to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, was 14 places ahead of Rybakina in the rankings.
Simona Halep, the 2019 champion, was Rybakina's victim in the quarter-finals, losing in straight sets to the player who will succeed the retiring Ash Barty at the tournament.
Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions: Complete list of all Open Era winners
Roger Federer is the most successful men's singles player at Wimbledon. His eight titles include an impressive run of five straight titles since 2003.
Federer's retirement in 2022 means Djokovic must win Wimbledon again to equal the Swiss star's record. Winner of the last four editions, the 36-year-old Serb could conceivably become the overall record holder before considering retirement.
American Pete Sampras, who dominated the tournament in the 1990s, won the tournament seven times, as did Briton William Renshaw between 1881 and 1889.
Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions (Open Era)
|Anu
|winner
|2022
|Novak Djokovic
|2021
|Novak Djokovic
|2020
|Canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
|2019
|Novak Djokovic
|2018
|Novak Djokovic
|2017
|Roger Federer
|2016
|British Andy Murray
|2015
|Novak Djokovic
|2014
|Novak Djokovic
|2013
|British Andy Murray
|2012
|Roger Federer
|2011
|Novak Djokovic
|2010
|Rafael Nadal
|2009
|Roger Federer
|2008
|Rafael Nadal
|2007
|Roger Federer
|2006
|Roger Federer
|2005
|Roger Federer
|2004
|Roger Federer
|2003
|Roger Federer
|2002
|Lleyton Hewitt
|2001
|Goran Ivanisevic
|2000
|Pietro Sampras
|1999
|Pietro Sampras
|1998
|Pietro Sampras
|1997
|Pietro Sampras
|1996
|Ricardo Krajicek
|1995
|Pietro Sampras
|1994
|Pietro Sampras
|1993
|Pietro Sampras
|1992
|Andrea Agassi
|1991
|Michelle Stitch
|1990
|Stefano Edberg
|1989
|Boris Becker
|1988
|Stefano Edberg
|1987
|Pat Cash
|1986
|Boris Becker
|1985
|Boris Becker
|1984
|John McEnroe
|1983
|John McEnroe
|1982
|Jimmy Connor
|1981
|John McEnroe
|1980
|Bjorn Borg
|1979
|Bjorn Borg
|1978
|Bjorn Borg
|1977
|Bjorn Borg
|1976
|Bjorn Borg
|1975
|Arthur Ashe
|1974
|Jimmy Connor
|1973
|Jan symbols
|1972
|Stan Smith
|1971
|John Newcomb
|1970
|John Newcomb
|1969
|Rod Laver
|1968
|Rod Laver
Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions: Complete list of all Open Era winners
Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in Wimbledon history, winning six of her nine titles in successive years between 1982 and 1987.
Serena Williams is close to Navratilova's amazing record among contemporary female players, as she has won seven titles in 14 years. Williams, 41, is now unlikely to return to Wimbledon, although she has not yet officially retired, and may be tempted to return to competition as she is one Grand Slam win away from Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles. .
Navratilova and Williams' American compatriot Helen Wills Moody won Wimbledon eight times during the pre-Open period, and Britain's Dorothea Lambert Chambers won seven times between 1903 and 1914.
Wimbledon women's singles winners (open era)
|Anu
|winner
|2022
|Elena Rybakina
|2021
|Ashley Barty
|2020
|Canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
|2019
|Simona Halep
|2018
|Angelica Kerber
|2017
|Garbine Muguruza
|2016
|Serena Williams
|2015
|Serena Williams
|2014
|Pietro Kvitov
|2013
|Mario Bartoli
|2012
|Serena Williams
|2011
|Pietro Kvitov
|2010
|Serena Williams
|2009
|Serena Williams
|2008
|Venus Williams
|2007
|Venus Williams
|2006
|Emily Mauresmo
|2005
|Venus Williams
|2004
|Maria Sharapova
|2003
|Serena Williams
|2002
|Serena Williams
|2001
|Venus Williams
|2000
|Venus Williams
|1999
|Lindsay Davenport
|1998
|Jana Novoten
|1997
|Martina Hingis
|1996
|Steffi Graf
|1995
|Steffi Graf
|1994
|Concetta Martinez
|1993
|Steffi Graf
|1992
|Steffi Graf
|1991
|Steffi Graf
|1990
|Martina Navratilova
|1989
|Steffi Graf
|1988
|Steffi Graf
|1987
|Martina Navratilova
|1986
|Martina Navratilova
|1985
|Martina Navratilova
|1984
|Martina Navratilova
|1983
|Martina Navratilova
|1982
|Martina Navratilova
|1981
|Chris Everett
|1980
|Yvonne Goolagong
|1979
|Martina Navratilova
|1978
|Martina Navratilova
|1977
|Virginia Wade
|1976
|Chris Everett
|1975
|Billie Jean King
|1974
|Chris Everett
|1973
|Billie Jean King
|1972
|Billie Jean King
|1971
|Yvonne Goolagong
|1970
|Margaret Court
|1969
|Anna Corti
|1968
|Billie Jean King
Who are the youngest and oldest Wimbledon winners?
Switzerland Monica Seles He is the youngest player to win Wimbledon in the Open Era, when he was 16 years old in 1997. Before that, he was a local player Lottie Dodd He won in 1887 at the age of fifteen. Dodd is said to have been listening to Wimbledon on the radio when he died 73 years later.
Boris Becker He holds the men's record, having won 17th in 1985. The German broke the record set by the Swedish legend. Bjorn Borg When he was twenty years old nine years ago.
Three-time champion Arthur Gorey He won the tournament in 1909 at the age of 41 and the Briton still holds the record as the oldest player ever to win the tournament. Federer He is the oldest in the Open Era, at approximately 36 and a half years old.
Britain Charlotte Cooper Sterry She holds the women's singles record as a winner at the age of 37 in 1908. In the Open Era, the oldest women's singles winner is NavratilovShe won in 1990 at the age of 33, a record she almost held for four years, but lost to Conchita Martinez in the 1994 final.
