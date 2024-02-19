Who won Wimbledon last year? The 2022 UK Tennis Championships are men's and women's champions

If Novak Djokovic fails to successfully defend his Wimbledon title in 2023, the absence of Rafael Nadal due to injury and Roger Federer due to retirement makes it likely that only the fifth men's winner since 2002 will lift the trophy.

In the women's division, world number one Iga Swiatek will be hoping to achieve victory for the first time at the All England Club.

The world's best man, Carlos Alcaraz, is also aiming to win a maiden SW19 title, while two-time champion Petra Kvitova is among the women's top seeds.

What steps will the heroes follow? Here's last year's winner and a list of previous Wimbledon winners.

Who won Wimbledon last year? Male hero

Novak Djokovic was the 2022 Wimbledon champion, winning his 21st Grand Slam title and seventh at SW19.

It hasn't been easy for one of the most decorated players in Wimbledon history: Djokovic dropped sets in all but two of his seven matches, rallying from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals and a set to Cameron. Nouri in the quarter-finals and Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Djokovic faced Kyrgios in the final after the volatile Australian qualified from the semi-finals without playing due to an injury suffered by two-time defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The popular Spaniard will not compete in 2023 because he underwent surgery to treat a hip problem, leading him to believe that 2024 will be his last sport.

Who won Wimbledon last year? Women's champion

Elena Rybakina won her first Grand Slam title and became the first Kazakh to win a major when she recovered from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final.

Tunisian Jabeur, who is aiming to become the first African to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, was 14 places ahead of Rybakina in the rankings.

Simona Halep, the 2019 champion, was Rybakina's victim in the quarter-finals, losing in straight sets to the player who will succeed the retiring Ash Barty at the tournament.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions: Complete list of all Open Era winners

Roger Federer is the most successful men's singles player at Wimbledon. His eight titles include an impressive run of five straight titles since 2003.

Federer's retirement in 2022 means Djokovic must win Wimbledon again to equal the Swiss star's record. Winner of the last four editions, the 36-year-old Serb could conceivably become the overall record holder before considering retirement.

American Pete Sampras, who dominated the tournament in the 1990s, won the tournament seven times, as did Briton William Renshaw between 1881 and 1889.

Wimbledon Men's Singles Champions (Open Era)

Anu winner 2022 Novak Djokovic 2021 Novak Djokovic 2020 Canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). 2019 Novak Djokovic 2018 Novak Djokovic 2017 Roger Federer 2016 British Andy Murray 2015 Novak Djokovic 2014 Novak Djokovic 2013 British Andy Murray 2012 Roger Federer 2011 Novak Djokovic 2010 Rafael Nadal 2009 Roger Federer 2008 Rafael Nadal 2007 Roger Federer 2006 Roger Federer 2005 Roger Federer 2004 Roger Federer 2003 Roger Federer 2002 Lleyton Hewitt 2001 Goran Ivanisevic 2000 Pietro Sampras 1999 Pietro Sampras 1998 Pietro Sampras 1997 Pietro Sampras 1996 Ricardo Krajicek 1995 Pietro Sampras 1994 Pietro Sampras 1993 Pietro Sampras 1992 Andrea Agassi 1991 Michelle Stitch 1990 Stefano Edberg 1989 Boris Becker 1988 Stefano Edberg 1987 Pat Cash 1986 Boris Becker 1985 Boris Becker 1984 John McEnroe 1983 John McEnroe 1982 Jimmy Connor 1981 John McEnroe 1980 Bjorn Borg 1979 Bjorn Borg 1978 Bjorn Borg 1977 Bjorn Borg 1976 Bjorn Borg 1975 Arthur Ashe 1974 Jimmy Connor 1973 Jan symbols 1972 Stan Smith 1971 John Newcomb 1970 John Newcomb 1969 Rod Laver 1968 Rod Laver

Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions: Complete list of all Open Era winners

Martina Navratilova is the most successful player in Wimbledon history, winning six of her nine titles in successive years between 1982 and 1987.

Serena Williams is close to Navratilova's amazing record among contemporary female players, as she has won seven titles in 14 years. Williams, 41, is now unlikely to return to Wimbledon, although she has not yet officially retired, and may be tempted to return to competition as she is one Grand Slam win away from Margaret Court's record of 24 major titles. .

Navratilova and Williams' American compatriot Helen Wills Moody won Wimbledon eight times during the pre-Open period, and Britain's Dorothea Lambert Chambers won seven times between 1903 and 1914.

Wimbledon women's singles winners (open era)

Anu winner 2022 Elena Rybakina 2021 Ashley Barty 2020 Canceled due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). 2019 Simona Halep 2018 Angelica Kerber 2017 Garbine Muguruza 2016 Serena Williams 2015 Serena Williams 2014 Pietro Kvitov 2013 Mario Bartoli 2012 Serena Williams 2011 Pietro Kvitov 2010 Serena Williams 2009 Serena Williams 2008 Venus Williams 2007 Venus Williams 2006 Emily Mauresmo 2005 Venus Williams 2004 Maria Sharapova 2003 Serena Williams 2002 Serena Williams 2001 Venus Williams 2000 Venus Williams 1999 Lindsay Davenport 1998 Jana Novoten 1997 Martina Hingis 1996 Steffi Graf 1995 Steffi Graf 1994 Concetta Martinez 1993 Steffi Graf 1992 Steffi Graf 1991 Steffi Graf 1990 Martina Navratilova 1989 Steffi Graf 1988 Steffi Graf 1987 Martina Navratilova 1986 Martina Navratilova 1985 Martina Navratilova 1984 Martina Navratilova 1983 Martina Navratilova 1982 Martina Navratilova 1981 Chris Everett 1980 Yvonne Goolagong 1979 Martina Navratilova 1978 Martina Navratilova 1977 Virginia Wade 1976 Chris Everett 1975 Billie Jean King 1974 Chris Everett 1973 Billie Jean King 1972 Billie Jean King 1971 Yvonne Goolagong 1970 Margaret Court 1969 Anna Corti 1968 Billie Jean King

Who are the youngest and oldest Wimbledon winners?

Switzerland Monica Seles He is the youngest player to win Wimbledon in the Open Era, when he was 16 years old in 1997. Before that, he was a local player Lottie Dodd He won in 1887 at the age of fifteen. Dodd is said to have been listening to Wimbledon on the radio when he died 73 years later.

Boris Becker He holds the men's record, having won 17th in 1985. The German broke the record set by the Swedish legend. Bjorn Borg When he was twenty years old nine years ago.

Three-time champion Arthur Gorey He won the tournament in 1909 at the age of 41 and the Briton still holds the record as the oldest player ever to win the tournament. Federer He is the oldest in the Open Era, at approximately 36 and a half years old.

Britain Charlotte Cooper Sterry She holds the women's singles record as a winner at the age of 37 in 1908. In the Open Era, the oldest women's singles winner is NavratilovShe won in 1990 at the age of 33, a record she almost held for four years, but lost to Conchita Martinez in the 1994 final.

