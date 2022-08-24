August 24, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Oliver Solberg provides a rally car tour to Lando Norris

Mirabelle Hunt August 24, 2022 2 min read

Hyundai Motorsport official driver Oliver Solberg has offered Formula 1 driver Lando Norris a ride in a rally car after the McLaren driver revealed he wanted to try the specialty.

Lando Norris had a successful racing career with individual racers that saw him climb the UK national rankings, before earning a spot at McLaren in 2019, and currently sits seventh in the F1 championship standings ahead of the Grand Prix. Belgium.

Although his career has centered around track racing, Lando Norris mentioned his interest in rallying in a recent interview. The desire to drive a rally car grew out of the on-board experience while filming for the launch of a new clothing line for Quadrant, its gaming and racing brand.

After the story was published, Hyundai driver Solberg, son of 2003 world champion Petter, immediately took to social media to offer Lando Norris a ride in one of the many rally cars found in the family home in Sweden. The 20-year-old has announced in Belgium that he wants to carry out his bid for Norris.

“If he wants to come to the farm in Sweden, we have a lot of rally cars, one he can drive with for sure,” Solberg said. “I can text him the Monday morning after the Ypres rally and tell him to come and drive a rally car.”

Solberg smiled: “He’s a great and very talented driver, so I’m sure he’ll do great in the rally car as well, as long as I can test his car in Formula 1 as well.” However, M-Sport would also like Norris to drive his own car, specifically to film the Quadrant.

See also  Katie Ledecky's "Little Extraterrestrial" Torpedoes, Lily King and Tori Hosk in Frog and Butterfly - OA Sport

Team Principal Richard Milner is also available to offer Norris a ride on a future rally car. Lots, no results, not even money and who knows if this process can bring some positive vision in the period of astral fools.

“I wasn’t at work the day Lando unfortunately came to see him because it was such a pleasure to meet him,” Milner told Autosport.

“Some guys who used to work for us and now work for McLaren said he was really excited after that day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The NBA, ‘Giannis’, the bestseller who conquered America, comes to Italy

August 24, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Benfica in the Champions League groups. Red Star sneered in the 90th minute, ahead of Maccabi

August 24, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“Quality is poor. Melek doesn’t make a difference”

August 23, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

America’s First Lady Jill Biden is again affected by Covid

August 24, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Political elections 2022, the latest news. Draghi in Rimini: ‘Italy will do it’

August 24, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Men and women, unfortunately Luciano will not exist: as it is today

August 24, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Padova, West Nile cases more than Covid in intensive care

August 24, 2022 Karen Hines