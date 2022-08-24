Oliver Solberg provides a rally car tour to Lando Norris

Hyundai Motorsport official driver Oliver Solberg has offered Formula 1 driver Lando Norris a ride in a rally car after the McLaren driver revealed he wanted to try the specialty.

Lando Norris had a successful racing career with individual racers that saw him climb the UK national rankings, before earning a spot at McLaren in 2019, and currently sits seventh in the F1 championship standings ahead of the Grand Prix. Belgium.

Although his career has centered around track racing, Lando Norris mentioned his interest in rallying in a recent interview. The desire to drive a rally car grew out of the on-board experience while filming for the launch of a new clothing line for Quadrant, its gaming and racing brand.

After the story was published, Hyundai driver Solberg, son of 2003 world champion Petter, immediately took to social media to offer Lando Norris a ride in one of the many rally cars found in the family home in Sweden. The 20-year-old has announced in Belgium that he wants to carry out his bid for Norris.

“If he wants to come to the farm in Sweden, we have a lot of rally cars, one he can drive with for sure,” Solberg said. “I can text him the Monday morning after the Ypres rally and tell him to come and drive a rally car.”

Solberg smiled: “He’s a great and very talented driver, so I’m sure he’ll do great in the rally car as well, as long as I can test his car in Formula 1 as well.” However, M-Sport would also like Norris to drive his own car, specifically to film the Quadrant.

Team Principal Richard Milner is also available to offer Norris a ride on a future rally car. Lots, no results, not even money and who knows if this process can bring some positive vision in the period of astral fools.

“I wasn’t at work the day Lando unfortunately came to see him because it was such a pleasure to meet him,” Milner told Autosport.

“Some guys who used to work for us and now work for McLaren said he was really excited after that day.